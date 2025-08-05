Prince Harry Addresses Claims of ‘Physical Fight’ That left Prince Andrew …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to an explosive new book, Prince Harry once got into a physical altercation with his most controversial uncle, Prince Andrew.

Andrew, as you’re likely aware, has been in the news a lot lately, mostly due to his alleged ties with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, the embattled royal is at the center of a new scandal, as journalist Andrew Lownie’s new book threatens to blow the lid off of some long-held family secrets.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York leave after attending the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Author alleges physical fight between Andrew and Harry

According to an excerpt from Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York published this week by the Daily Mail a “heated argument” between Harry and Andrew broke out at a family gathering in 2013.

Lownie alleges that the fight was a result of “something Andrew said behind Harry’s back,” and it quickly escalated to the point where “punches were thrown” and Andrew was left with a bloody nose.

According to the Mail, Lownie indicates that the fight had something to do with Andrew’s opinion of Meghan Markle.

Obviously, the royals are accustomed to wild claims being made about perennial black sheep Andrew.

But in a rare move, Harry decided to respond to the claims in Lownie’s book, and he’s even gone so far as to threaten legal action.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Reps for Harry angrily deny fight with Prince Andrew

In a statement issued to People magazine, a spokesperson for Harry says:

“I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

The rep went on to reveal that Harry has already taken legal action in response to Lownie’s book, which will hit stores on August 14.

“Such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks made in the Daily Mail‘s story, I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry’s counsel has been sent to the Mail,” says the spokesperson.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the funeral service of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge on June 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo Mark Richards – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

New book focuses on Andrew’s friendship with Epstein

The Mail‘s excerpts also feature shocking claims about Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who remains one of the most scandalous figures in American politics six years after his death.

“We are both serial sex addicts. He’s the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p—y than me,” Lownie quotes Epstein as saying.

“From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I’m the king of kink,” Epstein allegedly continued.

Something tells us Harry won’t be the only one taking legal action in response to this book.