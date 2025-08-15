Willow Smith Posts Tearful, NSFW Selfie: Humor or Cry for Help?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Willow Smith is keeping it real.

The singer uploaded an eye-catching tearful yet NSFW selfie.

People are taking notice, but reactions are varying pretty widely. In some cases, they depend upon what people think of her famous family.

Is her post hilarious, deeply relatable, or some sort of cry for help?

Willow Smith attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Willow Smith is so real for this

On Wednesday, August 13, Willow Smith took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie.

The close-up of her face shows her eyes reflecting the light, as a large tear trickles down her cheek.

The caption, which she wrote atop the snap in the now-deleted post (Stories don’t last forever, folks) is waht’s really grabbing attention.

“Who ate all the p–sy?” Willow asked on social media.

Most responded to this with laughter and delight, praising her sense of humor.

Many even compared her post to her brother, the handsome and creative Jaden Smith, whose esoteric tweets popped off as Tumblr memes back in the day.

Others expressed alarm at the post, questioning Willow’s mental state, Will and Jada’s parenting, and more. A number of these folks do not seem to be familiar with humor.

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

What did Willow Smith mean by ‘Who at all the p–sy?’

If you are unfamiliar, she is not referring to an act of cannibalism. In this instance, “eating” means performing cunnilingus.

However, the joke — the pun, even — is the pretense that some ravenous hero has depleted the p–sy supply, as one might eat all of the cupcakes from a platter, leaving none for poor Willow.

This is a very simple pun, similar in nature to a zeugma because of the double-meaning of “eating.”

In other words, it’s both clever and funny. And, for some, relatable.

Willow Smith i know how you feel cuz I lost my queen too 💔 pic.twitter.com/m5Xh0OA29W — kay (@legendaarykay) August 14, 2025

We should note that Willow is like two and a half months away from turning 25. She’s not a tween posting sex jokes on the timeline. She’s an adult!

(Also, Will and Jada are pretty famously wonderful parents who’ve raised amazing kids)

The “backlash” to her post came in part from overly credulous people, many of whom may be current and former Facebook users who do not normally use other social media and do not often see NSFW jokes.

Additionally, outrage influencers love to be weird about Willow.

Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Acne)

She’s just laughing at humorless critics

Early on Friday, August 15, Willow Smith took to her Instagram Story to post a video in which she laughed at the people who clearly do not understand jokes.

“Y’all forgot funny existed,” she remarked.

It’s unclear if Willow was purely making a joke or if she also felt frustrated after striking out romantically.

The joke would be funny regardless. But even hot bisexual celebrities face disappointment sometimes. It happens!