Jackie Warner BLASTS Ex Jillian Michaels as a “Horrible Person”

Jillian Michaels is back in the figurative crosshairs.

As you may know by now, one of the most popular current programs on Netflix is titled Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser.

It features past contestants from that reality show making allegations about the dangerous weight loss practices they were forced to take part in — almost always, in their view, at the behest of Michaels.

Now, meanwhile, days after Michaels defended herself these claims, an ex-girlfriend has come out and laid waste to the famous fitness trainer.

“She’s horrible. She’s just a horrible person,” Jackie Warner stated on the August 22 episode of the Hot Take & Deep Dives podcast, adding of one instance in which this description proved to be true:

“Jill was ready to punch, ready to spit, ready to curse in a beautiful restaurant surrounded by dressy, classy people.”

Warner — also a fitness guru who said she dated Jillian for seven years — recalled her former girlfriend “screaming and cursing so much at the table with me and her mom that we were asked to leave” during this same interview.

The 57-year-old continued of Michaels: “I used to call her Tasmanian Devil. She used to get herself worked up.”

Warner said that the trainer’s behavior was so “embarrassing” that she ultimately “fell out of love with her completely.” That certainly seems to be clear at this point, doesn’t it?

Last week, Michaels pushed back against allegations that she sharply restricted the calorie intake of Biggest Loser contestants and that she ignored medical advice from the show’s doctor.

“I have an example of a direct written correspondence with a contestant, while she was home for the holidays during filming,” Michaels wrote on Instagram, “in which I explicitly instructed her to consume 1,600 calories per day.”

Michaels shared two more alleged screenshots at the time with The Biggest Loser staffers that emphasized her “ongoing priority of ensuring contestants were adequately nourished and the need to provide a steady supply of fresh food in the BL house to guarantee ready access to calories.”

Earlier this month, however, Biggest Loser co-star Bob Harper chided Jillian for NOT reaching out to him after his 2017 heart attack.

“We weren’t besties, but we were partners on a television show for a very long time,” he told The Guardian, explaining that such behavior “spoke volumes.”

To be clear, Harper — who was a trainer on The Biggest Loser from 2004 until the show’s finale in 2020 — added that he would never expect Jillian “to do anything other than what she wants to do.”

For her part, meanwhile, Michaels has said that she was “shocked and disappointed” by Harper’s insults.

“I’m not here to get into catty, b–chy, nasty name-calling,” the 51-year-old emphasized on the Hot Mics with Billy Bush podcast following his interview. “I actually do hope that Bob is happy and well.”