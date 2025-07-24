WHOA! Kelly Clarkson Debuts Shocking New Hairstyle on The Voice

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Clarkson, is that really you?!?

In a promo for Season 29 of The Voice, the veteran singer and series panelist is rocking a new side-parted wispy bob hairstyle.

“This time, we’ve got some tricks up our sleeve. Y’all get ready,” Clarkson says in the footage while also rocking a bold red lip paired with a black and white menswear-inspired outfit.

Check out the inspired fresh look for yourself:

(The Voice/NBC)

Clarkson has undergone a number of transformations over the years, most notably losing a ton of weight.

In this case, the artist’s’s new hairstyle marks a departure from her usual long blonde tresses, which she was seen sporting very recently when she performed in Las Vegas during her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The beloved singer, meanwhile, will return next year to coaching on NBC’s The Voice, dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, which is scheduled to air in spring 2026.

After previously stepping away to move her hit talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City, Clarkson will film the competition concurrently with her talk program.

She last coached on season 23.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

John Legend and Adam Levine will also return to coaching on the show in the upcoming season.

The series will include a revamped format — look for coaches to enter the competition with 10 artists per team — and it will feature four rounds, each featuring a Voice first, according a network press release.

In the Blinds, the celebrities will compete in the Triple Turn Competition with the winner “gaining a special advantage in the next round.”

In the Battles, the coach with the most three-chair turns automatically earns a Super Steal, which can only be used once and trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal.

“All-stars represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale,” the press release went on.

“For this special episode, coaches call upon original Voice coach CeeLo Green to sit in on the competition and determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown.”

Kelly Clarkson attends Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on October 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Audacy)

For her part, Clarkson took a hiatus from hosting her talk show earlier this year.

But she made it back on stage in time to celebrate the series’ 1,000th episode.

“I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy,” Clarkson said at the time. “We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes.”

Kelly noted on air that she and her fans have “created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs,” making it sounds as if this very much applied to her as well:

“I’ve [been] lost, alone, a lot. It’s okay… And along the way, we found comfort in one another. And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the community we’ve created.

“I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It has been such a cool time. Thank you so much.”



