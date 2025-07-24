Amy Duggar Realized Jim Bob’s Rules Were ‘For No Reason At All’ When …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Duggar King is calling out the massive vibe shift of her Duggar cousins.

Part of the two-faced act of the Duggar family was that they’d dangle absurdities — Michelle’s birthrate, their twisted dress code, the family’s separation from the real world — to distract from the abusive cult’s most pernicious elements.

The distraction worked on most viewers for years. And some family have acknowledged how Jim Bob played up some stricter rules for the cameras.

The same “forbidden” things that earned Amy her black sheep label become the norm for her cousins just a few years later. And yeah, she has some feelings about that.

In 2017, Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp alongside her husband. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Suddenly, those ‘important rules’ didn’t seem to matter

In the later years of 19 Kids and Counting, Duggar daughters like Jinger, Jana, Jill, and Joy-Anna began doing normal human things like wearing pants (the devil’s leggings) and getting haircuts (Delilah’s deceit, or whatever).

Amy Duggar noticed. She couldn’t help but observe how odd it was to see her cousins start doing things that had earned her the “black sheep” label.

“Honestly, I was kind of taken aback,” Amy admitted to E! News in a new interview.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King appear on ‘Shiny Happy People’ Season 2. (Prime Video)

“I was like, ‘Oh, OK, so now you’re wearing jeans. Now you’re cutting her hair,'” Amy recalled.

“So the things that were very evil and very rebellious, and the things that I was judged for,” she remarked. “I was labeled this crazy girl.”

For the record, Amy is a conservative Christian whose ideas are well outside of the mainstream for American Christians or America as a whole.

Yet, on reality TV, viewers saw her as if she were some sort of edgy rebellious harlot.

Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her husband, Dillon King. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Amy Duggar felt used (because she was)

“Let’s be real here,” Amy Duggar characterized. “It was just like a slap in the face in a way of just like, ‘Alright, so all of that for years was for no reason at all. Great.'”

Remember, Amy might be a grown adult now, but she was much younger when 19 Kids and Counting premiered. Knowing that she was “the relatable one” didn’t make her feel less judged by her cousins.

“I would leave crying after filming,” she admitted, “and feeling so bogged down and just felt so misunderstood.”

During her season on Marriage Boot Camp, Amy Duggar was — at times — not a happy camper. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Unlike her cousins, Amy had her mom. Deanna Duggar grew up in the same oppressive atmosphere that gave Jim Bob his start.

But where Jim Bob decided to pay forward and even increase the oppression and misery of his childhood, Deanna allowed Amy the freedom to be a person.

That meant living her teenage years listening to music, having crushes on actors, and even be allowed to dance.

Now, she is back for ‘Shiny Happy People’ Part 2

Part 1 of the docuseries explored the abusive cult of IBLP. This second portion focuses upon Teen Mania, a pernicious organization that targets evangelical youth.

Explaining her involvement, Amy said:

“I was just like, ‘If you can shine a light and help other people heal from their religious trauma in any kind of way, then count me in.’ I’ll be an advocate for that.”

“Famy” can be divisive. But anything that exposes organizations like Teen Mania — which puts teens through hell in an apparent attempt to deepen their psychological us-vs-them mindset — has to be a good thing.