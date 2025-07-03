Charlize Theron Boned World’s Luckiest 26-Year-Old (And It Was Great)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charlize Theron is living her best life.

At 49, the A-list actress just released her long-anticipated sequel, The Old Guard 2.

During her press tour, she has raised the alarm about active threats to human rights.

She has also dished on a recent sexual experience with a 26-year-old.

During an early July 2025 appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Charlize Theron offered some intimacy advice. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Charlize Theron boned the world’s luckiest 26-year-old

On the Wednesday, July 2 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Charlize Theron answered Alex Cooper’s request for a sex tip with a lot of honesty.

“I am the last person to ask,” the Academy Award winner admitted.

“I’m sounding very cocky here,” Theron continued.

“But I think it’s because I found this freedom in my forties where I’m like, ‘Oh my god,’ so I just want to say this in perspective.”

“I’ve probably had three one night stands in my entire life,” Theron revealed.

“But,” she dished, “I did just recently f–k a 26-year-old and it was really f–king amazing and I’ve never done that and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great okay.'”

Cooper was quick to correctly note that the 26-year-old is supremely lucky.

Theron was very modest. She needn’t be.

Charlize Theron attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2” at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

She did later offer some actual advice

“I think this is kind of like a thread throughout our conversation,” Charlize Theron reflected later during the podcast.

“Women who come across as confident, women who come across as outspoken, ones that wouldn’t speak up for themselves,” she observed, “tend to also be in bed, people who want to please males.”

Theron added: “Like, and I have found this in my experiences with talking to other women about this. Isn’t it strange? We should be the ones that are like, ‘F–k you. I’m gonna have an orgasm.'”

Charlize Theron attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“So my advice would be this. Don’t f–king do that for two reasons,” Theron offered as advice.

“You’re gonna have better orgasms and guess what? Your man’s gonna like that,” she explained.

Theron urged: “Practice helps. You have to practice, and then you’ll figure it out. In a safe way, please.”

Charlize Theron attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2” at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Perhaps the best intimacy advice is to simply be Charlize Theron

Obviously, most people are not Oscar-winning A-listers who also happen to be so phenomenally gorgeous that they can star in a film about immortals years apart without any immersion-breaking aging.

But they can take some of her advice to heart. For one thing, you should probably enjoy yourself in bed.

There are different ways of doing that. But any partner worth having is going to enjoy themselves more if you’re having a good time, too.

We certainly hope that Charlize Theron is continuing to enjoy herself. It sounds like she is.