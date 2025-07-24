Julie Chrisley Addresses Rumor She Faked Her Cancer for Leniency: ‘It Didn’t …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Julie Chrisley would like to clear the air.

In the wake of her and Todd’s ridiculous prison release on the orders of Donald Trump, she’s playing catch-up with what people on the internet have been saying.

The chatter about the Chrisleys has not been especially kind. It’s mostly fair, but that doesn’t make it nice.

If she can only debunk one thing (aside from their conviction — they continue to claim to be innocent), it’s the rumor that she made up her cancer.

Speaking on her podcast, post-prison Julie Chrisley chats with her husband and dispels rumors. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Julie Chrisley wants to talk about one cruel rumor

On the Wednesday, July 23 episode of Julie Chrisley’s Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, the recently freed convict discussed an unkind rumor.

“The one thing that I wanna talk about that was in the tabloids is they said that I faked my breast cancer, and that is the craziest thing,” she remarked.

There have been rumors — more on social media than anywhere else — that the disgraced former Chrisley Knows Best star had “faked” her cancer diagnosis.

The supposed motive was to somehow get leniency in court. But the timeline doesn’t add up.

Julie reasoned: “What people don’t realize is [that] I was diagnosed with breast cancer [in] March of 2012.”

She is now 52 years old.

At the time of her diagnosis, however, she was only 39.

“I had already been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Julie detailed. “I was completing my treatment at that time.”

Seemingly unchanged by prison, Todd Chrisley discusses rumors about him from his time behind bars. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘It is so disrespectful’

“But the thing is that someone would think that I would ever fake a breast cancer diagnosis,” Julie Chrisley lamented.

“I have had the pleasure of meeting so many amazing, wonderful women who have fought the breast cancer fight,” she added.

When it comes to people claiming that she manufactured the cancer battle, she said bluntly: “It is so disrespectful.”

For the record, Julie underwent a double mastectomy.

She also had a radical hysterectomy before going into remission.

It is uncommon to lie about cancer, but it does happen.

Usually, these rare cancer frauds are caught because they are not undergoing cancer treatments. Which, obviously, is not what happened with Julie.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are just two spouses, sitting on a podcast, 5 feet apart for whatever reason. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The supposed plot for leniency clearly didn’t work

“Obviously, if that’s something I was gonna do, it didn’t help,” Julie Chrisley added. “Because I went to prison.”

She reiterated: “But I went to prison 11 years later. … It didn’t even make sense.”

A lot of people wouldn’t put much past the Chrisleys at this point. B

ut conspiracy theories should have evidence and sound credible. This one doesn’t really fit.

Obviously, Todd and Julie would do all sorts of things. Hopefully, faking cancer is and will remain beyond them.