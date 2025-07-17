Bryan Braman Cause of Death: Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Passes Away at 38

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports:

Former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman, who won a Super Bowl during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, has passed away at the age of 38.

News of Braman’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from Barman’s agent, Sean Stellato.

Bryan Braman #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bryan Barman’s agent shares news of his passing

“I got the horrible news early in the morning after one of his best friends reached out and said that he took his last breath while surrounded by friends and family,” Stellato told NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston today.

“Bryan, people saw this enormous human being, but his heart was as big as his body. His spirit was so motivating. He was so real and genuine with everybody. That made him special,” he continued, adding:

“It’s hard. I feel like I lost my firstborn. This kid, he gave me his bed every time I came to Philadelphia. He would threaten me if I didn’t stay with him.

“That’s something I’ll always cherish. My heart hurts today.”

Accotding to the New York Post, Braman had been battling “a rare form of cancer.”

Bryan Braman attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

He played six seasons in the NFL, three each for the Texans and Eagles

“Today is a tough day that hits close to home. I always admired Bryan’s ability to overcome life’s obstacles, his passion for the game, and the love he had for his friends and family,” Eagles star lineman Lane Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today. “Rest in peace, Brother.”

“Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon,” NFL legend J.J. Watt chimed in.

A life of triumph cut short by tragedy

A native of Spokane, Washington, Braman was part of the Eagles squad that shocked the world by defeating the juggernaut New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Bryan Braman #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his kids and the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It was the final game of his NFL career, but Braman went out in memorable fashion.

After making the game-winning tackle, he celebrated on the field with his two children, Blakely, now 11, and Marlowe, 8.

A GoFundMe stated by Braman’s family offered frequent updates about his condition throughout his battle.

“The main problem has been that Bryan has not been able to recover from the procedures because of his lowered immunity due to all of these treatments,” the GoFundMe reads.

“By the time he was able to recover so he could continue with the chemo, the cancer has grown exponentially faster, and is is now growing around his vital organs.”

Our thoughts go out to Bryan Braman’s loved ones during this devastating time.