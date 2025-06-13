Olivia Munn Receives ‘Violent Threats’ Following Ms. Rachel Comments; John …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Olivia Munn made an innocuous, offhand remark about what sort of television her children watch at home.

In remarks that were surely relatable to millions of parents, Munn joked that she finds certain characters, such as Bluey and Ms. Rachel, a tad irritating.

But because this is 2025, a time when the most casual utterance can lead to absurd backlash, the actress and mother of two now finds herself on the receiving end of “violent threats.”

Olivia Munn jokes about Ms. Rachel, prompts nuclear reaction from social media weirdos

“I know kids love [Ms. Rachel],” Munn said in an interview with People.

“But the thing is, if I can’t watch it, I’m not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy.”

You’ll notice that Munn didn’t say anything about politics in general or the situation in the Middle East in particular.

And yet, an army of weirdos interpreted her anti-Ms. Rachel stance as a veiled indication of her support for Israel in their ongoing war with Gaza.

John Mulaney expresses concern, outrage

The situation got so bad that Munn’s husband, comedian John Mulaney, felt the need to issue a statement

“An innocent comment my wife Olivia Munn made about what children’s programs we like has somehow — unbelievably — been conflated with not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza,” he wrote on Instagram (per BuzzFeed).

“Because of this, my wife and my two kids are now receiving violent and threatening comments and messages in her DMs,” Mulaney continued. “This is absolutely insane and needs to stop.”

In an exceedingly rare move, the editors of People removed the article from their website and issued a statement.

“On June 11, we took the unusual step of removing the post titled ‘Olivia Munn Doesn’t Let Her Kids Watch Ms. Rachel. Here’s Why,’ due to the violent threats that escalated towards the interview subject and her family,” the outlet wrote, adding:

“There is no excuse for these abhorrent attacks, and we will always prioritize safety above all else.

In reaction to the initial coverage of Munn’s comments, Ms. Rachel issued a statement that seemed to be her way of saying that she has bigger concerns than the opinions of one celebrity.

“I’d rather you cover my advocacy for kids in Gaza,” the popular children’s entertainer wrote on Instagram.

Aduly Ms. Rachel fans might be feeling more defensive than usual in light of criticism she’s received as a result of her activism.

But attacking Olivia Munn — who’s given no indication that she’s even aware of that particular controversy — is obviously not the answer.