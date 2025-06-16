Jenna Bush Hager Quashes Divorce Rumor, Explains Missing Ring

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenna Bush Hager wants to set the record straight.

Recently, viewers of TODAY With Jenna & Friends could not help but notice a conspicuous change in her accessories.

Where is Jenna’s ring?

In addition to interviewing guests, Jenna also debunked split speculation about her marriage to Henry Chase Hager.

On NBC’s ‘Today With Jenna & Friends,’ the titular Jenna Bush Hager speaks. (Image Credit: NBC)

During a recent episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna directly addressed the divorce rumors — hoping to nip them in the bud.

She explained that it was nothing more than “a bad wedding ring situation.” You see, she has an injury.

“I’m not wearing [a wedding ring] now because I broke my finger,” Jenna told the audience.

“But don’t worry, I’ve seen some of the comments — Henry and I are still very happily married.”

In virtually the same breath as she shot down split rumors, Jenna Bush Hager recalled a time when she’d gone without another piece of jewelry.

This time, a sapphire that belonged to her husband’s grandmother.

“Once Savannah Guthrie had a 50th birthday,” she shared. “And sometimes for my best friends’ birthdays, I feel like I really have to give it my all.”

Describing the incident from about three years ago, Jenna declared:

“I gave it my all. [I was] one of the last people standing.”

Before the “Sip or Spill” segment, Jenna Bush Hager and Ciara discussed other topics on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends.’ (Image Credit: NBC)

Jenna Bush Hager admitted that this caused some friction with her husband

She described how Henry had become “kind of grumpy” and even left the party alone while Jenna continued to party.

“He went to bed a little earlier, sort of like, ‘Aren’t you coming with me?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not coming with you!’” she narrated.

“I woke up the next morning, I look down at my engagement ring,” Jenna described.

“And one of the stones was gone.”

Jenna noted how she felt that she was “already a little bit on thin ice” with her husband because of her “wild behavior” that night.

So she wasn’t sure how to tell him about the missing sapphire.

“So I looked down and I’m like, ‘Oh no, do I tell him this now or do I wait?’” Jenna dished.

“I went ahead and said, ‘Honey, you know, I know I lost a little bit of dignity last night. I also lost your grandmother’s sapphire.’”

The Today Show with Hoda & Jenna’s titular hosts, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush- Hager, talk on the December 2, 2024 episode. (Image Credit: NBC)

‘I’m difficult to be with’

Jenna Bush Hager reported that her husband was “okay” with the lost sapphire because he is a “tolerant person.”

She went on to detail how former first lady Laura Bush seems to admire his patience.

“My mom calls him a ‘saint,’ which is really just saying that I’m difficult to be with,” Jenna admitted.

She never found the sapphire. However, foregoing her ring now for an injury seems like a much less permanent situation than losing the ring. Or, you know, divorce.