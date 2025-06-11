Brian Wilson Cause of Death: Beach Boys Founder Passes Away at 82

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news from the world of music today, as iconic singer-songwriter Brian Wilson has passed away at the age of 82.

A founding member of the Beach Boys, Wilson wrote and performed some of the most beloved songs in the history of rock music.

Word of his passing comes courtesy of Wilson’s family, who shared the news on Instagram moments ago:

Musician Brain Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Pantages Theatre on May 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Brian Wilson’s family announces passing of music icon

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” their statement read.

“We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

The family also shared a recent photo of Wilson sitting on a park bench.

Within minutes, the post was flooded with thousands of comments from fans sharing supportive words and fond memories of Wilson’s music.

Brian Wilson’s cause of death has not been made public

While the family has not yet revealed his cause of death, Wilson had been battling dementia since February of 2024.

In May of that year, his family made the decision to place Wilson under a conservatorship as a result of his decline in cognitive capabilities.

Wilson had been open about his struggles with mental health and the various physical ailments he endured throughout his life.

The 2014 biopic Love & Mercy and a 2016 memoir titled I Am Brian Wilson sparked a renewed interest in Wilson’s work, as well as the details of his chaotic personal life.

American pop group The Beach Boys in 1964. From left to right, Dennis Wilson (1944 – 1983), Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Carl Wilson (1946 – 1998) (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Wilson battle with mental illness inspired millions

In numerous candid interviews, Wilson opened up about his turbulent childhood and adolescent years, which he described as “very sad times in my life.”

In 1991, he revealed to People that there was an irony to his sonic genius, as he’d suffered from hearing troubles his entire life due to the “two-by-four [his father hit him with, which] caused deafness in my right ear.”

The outlet also described Wilson as having struggled in young adulthood due to “the excesses of the ’60s,” during which time, he became a “victim of his own genius.”

Brian Wilson onstage at Reel To Reel: Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road at The GRAMMY Museum on December 09, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Despite those setbacks, alongside his brothers, Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine, Wilson released a legendary string of hits, including such perennial favorites as “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations,” and “God Only Knows.”

His songwriting prowess earned the praise of such contemporaries as Paul McCartney, who once referred to “God Only Knows” as the “greatest song ever written.”

Wilson is survived by his wife, Melinda Ledbetter, and his seven children.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.