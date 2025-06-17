Arthur Folasa Ah Loo: ‘Project Runway’ Star Shot to Death at No Kings Protest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news from the world of reality TV today, as Project Runway star Arthur Folasa Ah Loo has been killed.

Ah Loo — who went by the name “Afa” professionally — was attending a No Kings protest in Salt Lake City, Utah when he was fatally shot.

Details about the incident are still hard to come by, but police have stated that Afa was not the intended target.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo during his time on ‘Project Runway.’ (Bravo/YouTube)

Utah congresswoman Verona Mauga spoke out about the shooting today, praising Afa’s contributions to his city and to the global Pacific Islander community.

“Afa is a Samoan fashion designer, the first Samoan to make it on Project Runway. And that was a big deal, to have someone of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage be able to break into the fashion industry, and he’s done amazing work for fabulous people,” Mauga said (per KSL-NBC in Salt Lake), adding:

“Afa is a person who believed in equity and equality for all people and all communities. He believed that everyone was deserving of basic human rights.

“And that’s why he was there. He was with his community, and he was with people he cared about, marching and rallying for all of those things that make our community, like, really great.”

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo during his time on ‘Project Runway.’ (Bravo/YouTube)

Mauga also attended the rally, but she says she was not with Afa at the time of the shooting. She explains that the 39-year-old father of two was separated from his friends, who soon became worried.

“When they didn’t hear back from Afa, that’s when everyone realized something wrong may have happened,” she said.

The American dream becomes a nightmare

Born in Samoa, Ah Loo recently became an American citizen.

“Afa just recently voted in his first election, in 2024,” Mauga said.

“He was so excited and proud to do that. Afa wanted to be very much a part of what America is and a part of the American dream.”

Mauga noted that Afa delighted in providing free work to friends and family, and she wore his designs on numerous occasions.

“If he knew that I was going to a gala or a ball, he would call me up and say, ‘hey, come to my studio and take my measurements,’ and design me a gown,” she said.

“He brought joy and laughter to the community, and he shared his art and his talents so freely with people.”

Ah Loo is survived by his wife and two children. The family has created a GoFundMe account to help offset funeral expenses.

Our thoughts go out to Afa’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.