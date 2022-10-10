Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram

Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen.

Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly.

In fact, the more famous the couple, the messier their breakup will inevitably become.

And couples don’t get much more famous than Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are rumored to be living in separate homes. Gisele is reportedly furious with Brady’s decision to return to football. (Photo via Getty Images)

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, Brady and Bundchen have separated, and it looks as though their marriage is coming to an end.

Insiders say the Tom and Gisele have both hired divorce lawyers and have been living separately for several months.

Needless to say, it sounds like this relationship is well and truly over — and apparently that’s just fine with Gisele.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated. (Photo via Getty Images)

“She is done with their marriage,” an insider close to Bundchen tells People magazine.

“She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

The source says that Bundchen “is doing okay” and has come to terms with the fact that the relationship is over.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen turned heads and looked amazing in New York at the 2017 MET Gala.

“She is just trying to figure out her life,” the source says.

“She doesn’t have much contact with Tom.”

As for living arrangements, the insider confirms that Gisele has been spending most of her time at a home that she and Tom recently purchased together in Miami.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have separated. Sources say Gisele is upset over Tom’s never-ending football career. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Gisele loves Miami. She has friends there. She can see herself living there permanently,”

“Again, she is still trying to figure things out. She is doing yoga, meditating and taking care of herself. She doesn’t put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions.”

It’s probably been tough for Tom to keep his mind on football this season.

And making matters even more difficult is the fact that former NFL wide receiver and current crazy person Antonio Brown is taunting the QB with memes about himself and Gisele.

Bundchen and Brown celebrate together. (Photo via Instagram)

First, Brown (whose career was repeatedly rescued by Brady) posted the above photo in which he and Gisele are seen celebrating the Buccaneers Super Bowl victory.

He followed that up with a meme about a children’s divorce book.

As you can see, the cover of “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce” was altered to suggest that Brown has moved into the Brady home in Tom’s absence.

(Photo via Instagram)

“Imagine the guy that gave you your only shot left in the nfl, wanted to see you succeed just to disrespect him in the end of your relevance,” one person commented on the post, according to Page Six.

“Why? Dude took you in & you clown him, foul!!!” another added.

“Crazy how your [sic] disrespecting the man who gave you an opportunity to play football when no one else did and was the reason you won a Super Bowl,” a third chimed in.

Hopefully, these commenters can rest easy in the knowledge that Tom has much bigger problems than some trolling from a former teammate.