Diddy Sued For Raping Woman With ‘Tootsie Roll-Sized’ Penis: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The fourth day of Sean”Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial will get underway in Manhattan this morning.

And now the disgraced music mogul — who is already facing the possibility of life in prison — will be forced to contend with a whole new slate of allegations.

An unidentified woman has come forward to claim that Diddy raped her in 2001.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Yet another accuser claims she was raped by Diddy

According to court documents obtained by People, the accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, says she met Combs in an elevator in May 2001.

She explains that following several other encounters, including one in which Combs allegedly “berated” the woman for ending their date ahead of schedule, she and a friend wound up at Combs’ New York City apartment, “on or about July 31, 2001.”

The woman says she and her friend were given drinks that made them feel “weird” and that Combs “forcefully” led her inside his bedroom, where he “put his hand around her throat and said, ‘I’m going to suck the life out of you.'”

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Doe claims held that Combs then held her arm down “while using his other hand to swiftly unbuckle his belt and pants, before pulling out his erect bare-skinned penis which appeared to be the length and girth of a large tootsie roll.”

In her lawsuit, Doe says that she was “relieved” about its size “because she knew it wouldn’t hurt as much,” but still screamed for him to get off.

Combs allegedly ignored her pleas and “slid her underwear to the side, and forcefully engaged in vaginal intercourse with her without her consent and against her will.”

The accuser claims that Diddy did not stop raping her “until he was close to climax,” at which point, he allegedly removed his penis from her vagina and ejaculated on her.

Sean “Diddy” Combs poses with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Doe says that she “suffered physical abuse, emotional abuse, trauma, injury, and psychological damage, as a result of the defendants’ intentional, negligent, and criminal actions.” She is asking for a jury trial and damages.

More legal trouble for Diddy

Of course, Diddy is already in court this week for a trial for one of the most high-profile celebrity criminal trials of all time.

The rapper was arrested in September of last year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and he’s been behind bars ever since, having been denied bail on numerous occasions.

Thus far, each day of the trial has featured shocking testimony about the forced sex acts that allegedly took place at Combs’ “Freak-Off” sex parties.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.