Jake Paul Net Worth: Is He As Rich as Brother Logan?

We probably don’t need to tell you that 2024 was a banner year for Jake Paul.

After months of hype, Jake stepped into the ring with Mike Tyson for what might’ve been the biggest event in Netflix history.

The fight itself wasn’t much to write home about — the combatants mostly just danced around each other, and technical issues interrupted the stream for millions of viewers — but both Paul and Tyson were handsomely rewarded for their efforts.

US boxer, actor and YouTuber Jake Paul gestures during his weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight boxing match against Former US heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in Irving, Texas, on November 14, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Jake was paid a reported $40 million for the fight, while Iron Mike received a comparatively paltry $20 million.

Seems a bit backward to us, but we don’t make the rules!

Never one to rest on his laurels for long Jake has now announced plans to face off against his brother Logan in an event that will be streamed live on Max in March.

But fans suspect the fight will not be a boxing a match, and that the brothers are promoting some other sort of competition.

Whatever the case, Jake’s meteoric rise from YouTuber to prizefighter has led fans to wonder just how wealthy he’s become over the course of his career.

Jake Paul prepares in the locker room at LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

So join us as we dive into Jake’s finances and attempt to answer the all-important question: Is he finally richer than his brother?

Jake Paul’s Net Worth Is Surprising on Multiple Levels

You might think it’s a no-brainer that Jake is the wealthier Paul brother.

After all, due to his boxing career, he’s much more high-profile than Logan at the moment.

And in addition to the money he makes in the ring and off social media, Jake is the founder of sports management company Most Valuable Promotions and the co-founder of venture capital firm the Anti-Fund.

Jake Paul poses for a photo after defeating Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

But despite Jake’s many revenue streams, big brother Logan is still significantly richer.

Yes, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jake is worth about $100 million in the wake of the Tyson fight.

Logan, on the other hand, is worth an astonishing $150 million.

A Very Wealthy Sibling Rivalry

Logan Paul and Jake Paul attend the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Like Jake, Logan started out as a YouTuber and has since branched out into several different markets.

In addition to creating wildly popular content, he’s also the co-founder of beverage company Prime and snack brand Lunchly.

So yeah, both Pauls are doing quite well for themselves. But Logan’s personal wealth is still far greater than his brother’s.

Jake Paul poses during his official weigh in at Desert Diamond Arena on October 28, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

How much longer will that be the case?

Well, Jake and Paul both benefit from one another’s success, and we’re sure they both take pride in how wealthy their family has become.

But the brothers are both fierce competitors, as well. And as much wish each other well, we’re guessing both would like to score the title of their mother’s richest son.

And it’s an honor that Jake is willing to fight for.