My 600-Lb. Life Season 13: Premiere Date, Trailer RELEASED!

TLC will be ringing in the new year with brand new episodes of a long-running reality show.

The cable network announced late last week The network announced that My 600-Lb. Life will return with Season 13 on January 1… as a new cast of overweight individuals work to shed pounds with the assistance of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a Houston-based bariatric surgeon who has appeared on the series since its 2012 debut.

“I’ve been this way my whole life,” one of these cast members says in the first sneak peek at Season 13, while another telling viewers:

“I’m trapped in this body.”

It appears as though we’ll also get to see the aforementioned physician having a serious sit-down with one of his patients during an appointment.

“The changes are up to you,” Dr. Nowzaradan says in the footage.

Sadly, My 600-Lb. Life has been the subject of numerous lawsuits in recent years — and it has seen the death of more than a dozen former cast members.

In July 2023, for example, Larry Myers passed away from a heart attack… also, in early 2022, the Destinee Lashaee — the firs transgender star on the program — reportedly took her own life.

The latest season of My 600-Lb Life premiered in early 2023.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

Telling powerful stories in hourlong episodes, TLC follows medical journeys of morbidly obese people as they attempt to save their own lives.

The featured individuals – each weighing more than 600 pounds (42 stones – confront lifelong emotional and physical struggles as they make the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery.

In addition to drastically changing their appearances, they hope to reclaim their independence, mend relationships with friends and family, and renew their feelings of self-worth.

Relatedly, meanwhile, Lifetime has announced that Dr. Nowzaradan will also anchor a new docuseries titled The 6000 lb. Diaries with Dr. Now.

It will follow 10 morbidly obese individuals, who have collectively reached a combined weight of 6,000 pounds, and are fighting to lose it and transform their lives.

Set at Dr. Now’s medical facility in Houston, the 10-episode, two-hour long series, features first-hand diary footage from the people who have reached a lose-or-die point in their lives.