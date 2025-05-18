Chrissy Teigen Reveals That She’s Drinking Again After Years of Sobriety

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about a difficult development in her life.

In 2022, Chrissy announced that she was one year sober after battling alcoholism.

Now, the iconic model and influencer has confessed that she’s “allowed alcohol back into [her] life.”

Chrissy Teigen attends 2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night at Skylight Row on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen says she’s no longer sober

Teigen made the revelation on Instagram while promoting the most recent episode of her podcast, on which she interviewed addiction expert Holly Whitaker.

“Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f—ing beast that is alcohol,” Chrissy wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding Whitaker’s book.

“But to have to admit to all of you that I let it back into my life…to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply,” she continued.

“I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am.”

Chrissy went on to explain that she intends to “be mindful” about her drinking going forward.

“The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing. I one hundred percent know I like me better sober. I one hundred percent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it,” she wrote.

“And I am one hundred percent pissed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8 and feeling like s–t.”

Teigen added that she initially got sober because she was “tired of throwing up on a Tuesday,” and didn’t want to “feel like I need a shot to talk to a crowd.”

Chrissy Teigen attends The King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chrissy’s relationship with alcohol remains complex

Chrissy concluded by explaining her complex relationship with drinking.

“I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days,” she wrote.

“So your rational mind is probably like “OK THEN STOP, B—!” and god, do I f—ing AGREE!”

She went on to say that she’s capable of having a good time without alcohol, and she believes that she’s currently in a good place with her drinking.

“I can go to a concert sober and have the greatest time ever. I can avoid absinthe at the Ren Faire and be so abbbbsolutely full of joy,” she explained.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

”Photos of my kid’s birthday parties are no longer me with bleary, sleepy drinking eyes. And I am proud of that. But I still know my relationship with alcohol just isn’t normal and never will be,” Chrissy continued, adding:

“Thank you for allowing me to figure it out openly in front of you all. Anyhow. This is for all the people who are figuring it out. And to the sober community, god I am still so, so proud of you. Until we meet again.”

Chrissy and husband John Legend have had a difficult year, as they were forced, along with their four children, to evacuate during the Los Angeles wildfires.

They remain firm in their commitment to one another, however.

“Always proud of you,” John commented on Chrissy’s post about her drinking.