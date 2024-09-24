Brett Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in National Football League History, testified in front of Congress on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

The Hall of Fame signal-caller made this claim while seated before the House Ways and Means Committee for a hearing about Prevacus… a company making a concussion drug that received $2 million of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.

Favre was the top investor in Prevacus — and text messages show he started asking state officials for assistance in securing funds for the company in November 2018.

Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said in his opening comments.

“And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is also a cause dear to my heart.”

Favre has been accused of improperly using political connections to redirect public money to his alma mater and also into his own bank account.

He allegedly siphoned millions of dollars for himself and toward a new volleyball stadium the the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter plays on the volleyball team.

Brett Favre speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Prevacus’ founder, Jacob VanLandingham, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July, admitting that he used Mississippi welfare money to pay off gambling and other debts.

According to a 2019 Mississippi state audit, at least $77 million in TANF funds, earmarked for poor families, were diverted to the rich and powerful. Favre among them.

For this reason, many people think Brett Favre sucks.

Many people also question whether or not he truly has Parkinson’s — and also wonder why this is relevant to the above allegations, even if it is true.

Brett Favre attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements.

Symptoms, such as shaking and difficulty with balance and coordination, gradually worsen over time and often progress to difficulty walking and talking.

Favre, who has denied any wrongdoing (he said today that state officials are “unjustifiably trying to blame me”), played 20 seasons in the NFL.

A three-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion, Favre was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.