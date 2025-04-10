Lindsay Lohan: Unrecognizable in Shocking Appearance on Bravo!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lindsay Lohan was recently a guest on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

The actress reunited at one point with Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert and confirmed that she may one day star in an Ann-Margaret biopic.

The response to Lohan’s appearance, however, focused a lot less on what she said with her mouth … and a lot more with how she looked.

Especially when it came to her face.

Lindsay Lohan appears here on Watch What Happens Live. (Bravo)

Lohan has been largely out of the spotlight for a number of years.

She has appeared in the occasional music video or narrated the occasional television series over the past few years, but it’s easy to forget at this point that Lohan was a celebrity gossip mainstay for years back in the early and mid-2000s.

Not always for the most positive of reasons, either.

Now, however, Lohan has a new Netflix movie coming out — which is why she appeared on Watch What Happens Live and why many people are seeing her for the first time in ages.

And which may explain their confusion over just what’s in front of them.

Lindsay Lohan attends the screening of Netflix’s “Our Little Secret” at The Paris Theatre on November 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The natural redhead has been known for her freckled complexion, but take a look at the very first photo within this article.

Take a close look.

Do you see any freckles there, while Lohan sat across from Andy Cohen?

Nope. Neither do we. And we’re not alone.

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Wait doesn’t she have freckles??” one social media user asked after seeing Lohan on Bravo.

Another said Lohan looks “great,” but also noted that she doesn’t “look like Lindsay Lohan.”

Could Lindsay just have been covering up her freckles with some makeup? That’s what some folks are theorizing.

Either way, though, the consensus out there appears to be that Lohan has come a long way since her more troubled days.

Last year, in an Instagram video that went viral, the actress revealed that she overcame childhood insecurities, including her dislike of her famous freckles.

“They used to make me uncomfortable as a kid, but now I realize how beautiful they are,” Lohan said at the time.