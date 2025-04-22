Is Kate Upton Pregnant? Meet Her Family With Justin Verlander

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kate Upton’s most beloved job is being a mom, over modeling and acting. While she has one daughter with her husband, many fans are wondering if she’s pregnant with a second child.

Kate has been married to former MLB player Justin Verlander since 2017, and they are proud parents to a daughter Genevieve.

While Kate’s work modeling, acting, and other projects (like hosting Hulu’s Dress My Tour or as a spokeswoman for Vosa Spirits) has kept her busy, she’s clearly still a mom first!

Kate Upton is seen around the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Get to know more about Kate and any future baby plans here!

Is Kate Upton Pregnant?

Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that Kate is pregnant. The Dress My Tour star has not made any announcements, and she does not appear to have a baby bump.

While Kate is not pregnant, some fans began asking questions when she shared a concerning request for help on her Instagram Story in November 2024, per Daily Mail.

She posted about a father traveling with a 10-year-old daughter after getting out of rehab. She spoke about the father abusing drugs and alcohol while threatening to shoot a taxi driver. She asked for lawyers and other advocates to weigh in.

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Wins for Warriors Foundation Host Grand Slam Adoption Event Presented by Link AKC on March 18, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida to benefit SPCA Florida and K9s For Warriors. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Wins For Warriors Foundation)

Some fans were concerned that the post was about her husband, but she ensured that it wasn’t. She called Justin “a wonderful father whose unwavering priority is ensuring our daughter is safe, loved, and protected every single day.”

“To clarify: We do not have a 10-year-old. Our daughter is 6, and Justin would never put her in such a terrifying or life-threatening situation,” she wrote.

Thankfully, that seemed to put the rumors to rest.

Kate’s Daughter Genevieve

While Kate isn’t expecting her next child anytime soon, she’s already an amazing mom to her daughter Genevieve. She announced that she had given birth to her baby girl in 2018 with an Instagram post.

Model Kate Upton attends The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

The Sports Illustrated model shared that her daughter was born on November 7, 2018. She posted a black-and-white photo of her daughter to announce her arrival.

Kate revealed that she left the naming decisions up to her husband, and he’s the one who ultimately picked Genevieve in an interview with Extra.

“He knew that Genevieve was my favorite, so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like, ‘I can’t deal with that right now,'” she said.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros, and wife Kate Upton, participate in the World Series Parade on November 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Genevieve occasionally makes appearances on her parents’ social media accounts.

In March 2023, Kate shared an adorable video of herself doing exercises while cradling her daughter.

The model’s daughter has also gotten to be there for tons of special events, like when her dad won the World Series in 2022, according to People. She and her mom rushed onto the field to congratulate him.

Kate Upton’s Future Baby Plans

After welcoming her daughter, plenty of people were wondering if Kate was planning on having a second child, but she has not shared her future family plans publicly.

The closest Kate came was in a 2020 interview with Extra. The interviewer confirmed that her daughter “hasn’t started asking for a sister or brother yet.” Kate laughed and said, “no, no.”

While Kate hasn’t discussed any plans for future children, she has opened up about feeling pressured to get back in shape as a new mom.

In December 2018, she posted a photo from a walk shortly after giving birth, and she revealed that she was “determined” to lose her baby weight in 2019.

“I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy. It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it!” she wrote.

Given how honest she’s been with fans in the past, it’s a safe bet that if/when Kate gets pregnant again, she’ll be the first to let us know!