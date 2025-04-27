Jiggly Caliente, RuPaul’s Drag Race Star, Dead at 44

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jiggly Caliente had suffered a major health and personal setback.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 contestant — whose real name is Bianca Castro — had her leg amputated after she “experienced a serious health setback,” her family confirmed on social media this weekend.

UPDATE: Jiggly Caliente has died at the age of 44.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” a social media message read early on Sunday.”

Jiggly Caliente attends Paramount+ & RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Cast Celebrate The S6 Premiere At Drive n’ Drag at Randallâ€™s Island Park on June 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Update 2: This message continued:

She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Bianca Castro attends FX Network’s “Pose” season 2 premiere on June 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Back to our original post:

“Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg,” the reality star’s loved ones wrote in a statement on Instagram April 24. “Her recovery will be extensive.”

The message went on to say that Caliente, who actually became a permanent judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines in 2022, will not return for the upcoming season, “nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future.”

We can certainly understand why.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together,” the statement continued.

“Bianca’s family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Jiggly Caliente of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season Six attends the Youth Pride celebration at the 14th St. Park on June 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In conclusion, the note requested the following:

“While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels.”

As you might imagine, other Drag Race alums and well-known named shared an outpouring of support after learning of this really unfortunate news.

For example, Season 8 champion Bob the Drag Queen, wrote online:

“Jiggly I love you so much. You always keep it so real. A true diva. Heal up sis.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Drag performer/singer Jiggly Caliente attends the It Gets Better: Pride On The Horizon youth event at The Standard East Village on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images) (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Ginger Minj wrote: “I love you more than words can say.”

“You’re always on my mind,” the Season 7 runner-up also said. “I’m sending you all the good thoughts in the world!”

Caliente finished in eighth place on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2012.

She was first chosen as judge for the Filipino franchise of the series after returning for the spin-off series All Stars in 2021 in a butterfly-inspired look.

“It became such a big deal,” Jiggly Caliente told Gay Times in 2022.

“I just felt that I didn’t get to show much of my Filipino side on the season because I was only on for two episodes! I didn’t get to rock what I really wanted to wear so when it came to promo, I wanted to have a little bit of the Philippines with me.”

Our thoughts go out to those who knew and loved Jiggly Caliente. May she rest in peace.