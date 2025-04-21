Pope Francis Death: Celebrities React to Passing of Beloved Spiritual Leader

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Pope Francis passed away this morning at the age of 88.

The Pope had been battling numerous health issues, and his death did not come as a surprise to those who had been observing his situation closely.

But news of Francis’ passing still sent shockwaves of grief across the globe, as Catholics and non-Catholics alike mourned the passing of the world’s most influential spiritual leader.

Pope Francis upon arrival for a meeting with young people of Scholas Occurrentes on 3 August, 2023 in Cascais, Portugal. (Photo by Antonio Cotrim – Pool/Getty Images)

Public figures pay tribute to Pope Francis

Countless public figures from all walks of life have taken to social media to pay tribute following Francis’ passing.

Some met and spoke with the man, while others simply admired his work from afar.

But one thing they all shared in common was profound esteem for the man who rose from humble beginnings in Buenos Aires to lead the world’s largest denomination of Christians.

“Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another,” Barack Obama tweeted, adding:

Pope Francis is escorted by U.S. President Barack Obama as he greets and other political and Catholic church leaders after arriving from Cuba September 22, 2015 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example.

“May we continue to heed his call to ‘never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.’”

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” King Charles wrote in an official statement.

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry,” the British monarch said in a statement.

In this handout image supplied by the Vatican on April 10, King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis during day three of their State visit to The Republic of Italy on April 09, 2025 in Vatican City. (Photo by Vatican via Getty Images)

“He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none [sic] believer,” Whoopi Goldberg wrote alongside a photo of her meeting with Francis.

“He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope [Francis] with your love of humanity & Laughter.”

“Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people,” Banderas shared on Instagram, alongside his own meeting with the Pope.

“A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis,” Russell Crowe posted, alongside a photo of a Roman skyline.

“It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him,” Joe Biden wrote.

“Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him.”

Across the globe today, millions of others are paying tribute to a man who was a hero to people of all faiths.

Pope Francis may be gone, but his legacy is certain to live through the ages.