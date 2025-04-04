Jenna Ortega Declared ‘Unrecognizable’ After Latest Appearance

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenna Ortega looks downright unrecognizable.

The beloved star of streaming and film has a lot of fans and a very distinct look.

At least, she once did.

Some of the latest photos of the actress have fans doing double takes.

Jenna Ortega attends a red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Is that really Jenna Ortega? (Yes)

On Tuesday, April 1, Jenna Ortega appeared at CinemaCon 2025.

She was there for the State of the Industry and Lionsgate Presentation. This was at Caesars Palace in Vegas.

Ortega wore an eye-catching lavender blazer. Her colorful blouse had a paisley pattern. Even her shorts were purple. The bold ensemble was an intense choice.

Jenna Ortega attends CinemaCon 2025 – The State of the Industry and Lionsgate Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 1, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

One notable difference from her usual, arguably signature look, was the absence of her bangs.

While bangs can be polarizing at best, they have been part of her look for years. Like Zooey Deschanel before her, Jenna Ortega looks almost like a different person without a curtain of hair covering her forehead.

However, this particular edition of the Clark Kent’s glasses phenomenon isn’t about bangs. But if you’re looking at her forehead, you’re in the right neighborhood.

Jenna Ortega attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

She has bleached her eyebrows

While some initially gasped with fear, wondering if Ortega had shaved her eyebrows, this is less dire.

Instead, it seems that she has bleached her eyebrows.

This hides most of them, and has radically transformed the look of her face. And, as the photos gained attention on social media, commenters reacted with confusion on multiple levels.

Some commenters compared Ortega’s looks to Khloe Kardashian, who infamously bleached her eyebrows a couple of years ago.

(It was not then and has never been a good look)

“Girly leave your eyebrows alone,” pleased one commenter. “Not a fan of the look on her,” another observed. Vitally, these comments were not in the actress’ mentions … though we’re sure that she’ll get an earful.

Jenna Ortega attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Why would someone do this?

Obviously, Jenna Ortega has the right to do whatever she wants to do to her body, at any time. It’s not unreasonable that fans might ask why.

If you know any actors personally, you have probably seen them sport the goofiest looks — from haircuts to facial hair — for work. Some go all out for a job.

Others will totally sabotage their appearance for all other walks of life just to get a leg up in an audition.

While we doubt that Ortega is hard up for acting roles, it’s possible that her bleached eyebrows are attached to a project.

Or, like millions before her, she may have simply made the mistake of fiddling with her eyebrows. It happens, and it’s her mistake to make.