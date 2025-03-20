Amanda Halterman Shows Off Extreme Weight Loss: “I’m Learning to Love …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As TLC viewers know well at this point, Tammy Slaton has transformed her body in truly astounding fashion.

The 1000-lb Sisters cast member has lost HUNDREDS of pounds over the last couple years.

Tammy has shed 500 pounds ever since she was hospitalized in 2021 and placed in a medically-induced coma. She really has some such a long, long way.

The thing is, she isn’t alone in having done so.

Amanda Halterman in an episode of 1000-lb Sisters. (TLC)

Earlier this week, Amanda Halterman revealed her own brand new body, posting a handful of snapshots on social media.

“Congratulations on that weight loss!” one person commented on a photo the 44-year-old posted of herself on Instagram March 17, while another user wrote:

“You look so happy and healthy!”

Here is a look at one of those new photos:

Yes, this really is a photo of Amanda Halterman. She has lost A LOT of weight. (Instagram)

Mere days before sharing her updated figure, Amanda shared insight into her battle with self-confidence.

“I know what it’s like to struggle with self-confidence,” she said on Instagram this past Saturday. “Mellow reminds me every day of how he sees me through his eyes, and it helps so much.”

Added the reality star at the time:

“I’m learning to love myself enough to accept both the compliments and the constructive criticism, and I can feel myself growing into the person I’m meant to be. I hope you’re finding that too!”

Inspiring words, we’d say. Amen.

Amanda Halterman addresses the camera on 1000-lb Sisters. (TLC)

Fast forward to March 19 and Halterman also writing via Instagram:

“The harsh truth: Success ain’t for the weak. Everybody wants success until it’s time to do what success requires. No handouts. No shortcuts. No excuses. Just discipline, consistency, and sacrifice.”

More sage words.

We don’t know whether Amanda went under the knife in a similar fashion to Tammy … or if she simply increased her workout routines, changed her diet, etc. Perhaps a combination of all these weight loss options.

“You don’t need permission to be great. You don’t need validation to go all in. You don’t need anyone to believe in you—except YOU,” wrote the star on Wednesday.

Amanda Halterman has made a name for herself on TLC. (TLC)

Halterman’s update on her weight loss journey comes in the wake of a significant health scare earlier this year, during which she was hospitalized for three days.

In a February TikTok, the TLC personality recalled feeling “very sick” with upper respiratory symptoms since December.

She said she contracted COVID in January and that it caused her to have brain fog as well.

Thankfully, weeks later, Halterman told followers: “I’ve got the heart monitor off. I feel so much better… I don’t have any answers as far as what happened, but I’m definitely taking care of myself.”

In the caption, Amanda thanked her partner, Leonard Moore, for his support, writing:

“Thank you for sticking by my side as we navigate this (somewhat) new to us lifestyle together. To A healthier us.”