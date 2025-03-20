Prince Harry ‘Hates America’ and Should Self-Deport, Conservative Group Argues

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Prince Harry deportation drama continued this week, as conservative thinktank the Heritage Foundation successfully pushed for the release of documents related to Harry’s visa.

But as many legal experts predicted, the docs were heavily redacted, and there was nothing in them that might lead to Harry being expelled from the US.

Nevertheless, political opponents of the Duke of Sussex still want him out of the country.

And now that they can’t force the courts to do it (frankly, it was dumb that they ever thought they’d be able to), the haters are trying a more direct approach:

They’re directly encouraging Harry to uproot his family and move them halfway across the world as punishment for partying in his twenties.

(The Heritage group claims that Harry should be deported for doing drugs during a trip to the US many years ago, a lapse in judgment that he failed to disclose in his visa application.)

Heritage Foundation lawyer urges Harry to return to UK

Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation, made his case against Harry in a new interview with the Daily Mail.

He argued that Harry “really ought to go” due to his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Harry actually has not been a terribly vocal critic of the Trump administration, but Dewey points to comments the Duke made about “weak moral character in the world” and alleges the remark was referring to the president.

“He’s in a country he clearly hates. He’s clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election. Harry should just go home,” Dewey added.

Dewey says Harry lied about past drug use on visa application

Despite recent free speech crackdowns in the US, it still remains very unlikely that a figure as prominent as Prince Harry would be deported for criticizing the president. Thus, the Heritage group has focused their argument on the claim that Harry lied about his past drug use when applying for a visa.

“If Harry lied he should be prosecuted and deported if necessary,” says Dewey.

The lawyer goes on to claim that Harry received special treatment, a fact that he claims is evidenced by discrepancies in files held by the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

“If he’d say I used drugs or was in on a diplomatic visa that would be in the DHS files,” Dewey claims.

“Then you wouldn’t have this situation where the judge says I don’t have the full story. That’s what we read from these documents.”

This latest push to kick Harry out of the US comes on the heels of months of efforts to have his files made public.

“We would strongly urge President Trump and the new administration to release the records to the American people so they judge for themselves without relying on the interpretation of the Biden administration,” Heritage director Nile Gardiner wrote in a message to the White House.

In the end, those docs were as disappointing as the much-vaunted JFK files, but the Heritage Foundation remains optimistic:

“Nothing changes the big picture and I remain positive we will see Prince Harry’s full immigration records,” Gardiner added.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.