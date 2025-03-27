Blake Lively Accused of Stalking, Filming ‘Fan’ at Her Car

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blake Lively allegedly followed a fan who filmed her — and filmed the fan right back.

Stories of crazed “fans” stalking celebrities are alarmingly common.

But what happens when someone famous — and currently under siege in a nasty legal battle — turns the tables?

According to one (former) fan, the embattled actress did just that, straight up following her to her car.

Blake Lively attends the world premiere of “Another Simple Favor” during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

It started when Blake Lively reportedly visited a Texas hotel

According to an unusual interview with The Daily Mail, Kaitlyn Cooper is a woman who stayed with her mother at The Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas on March 8.

Soon after arriving, Cooper says that she realized that a VIP was also staying there. It was not long before she learned that the important guest was Lively.

Apparently, a gossipy server shared that Lively was visiting to spend time with Joanna Gaines. Gaines, of HGTV fame, owns the hotel.

@kaleidwithkait You’re welcome. Special thanks to the creator who decided to post it publicly without my permission @elsrich 🫶🏼 #blakelively ♬ original sound – kaleidwithkait

By her own admission, when Cooper got her chance, she popped out her phone and began surreptitiously filming Lively in the hotel.

The actress soon realized that someone was filming her. So she used her hand to cover her face. Hotel staffers and a security guard escorted her as she continued.

“When she walked in [to the lobby], she was super loud. Her voice was extremely recognizable,” Cooper described. “I think she said hi to the two people at the front desk. She looked at us. I believe she spotted us [filming her].”

Blake Lively attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Here is where this becomes a ‘man bites dog’ story

Cooper says that she did not see the actress again for the rest of the evening. She assumed that filming her briefly would be their sole encounter.

However, the following morning, she was in the parking lot packing things up. Allegedly, Lively then approached her — wielding a phone of her own.

“We were loading up our car and I heard [someone say], ‘Hi,’ and it was a woman’s voice,” Cooper narrated. “I looked up, and see [Lively]. She’s got her phone up [like she’s recording me]. Out of instinct, I just said ‘hi’ back, because what do you say?”

Blake Lively attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“I was really caught off guard,” Cooper admitted, describing Lively as seemingly trying to get a good shot of her license plate.

“She then handed her phone off to her security guy and he did another lap around the passenger side and then they both went back in,” she continued. “We were just confused about what was happening.”

When she shared her experience on her Instagram Story, Cooper says that “strange” accounts viewed it. She believes that someone possibly from Lively’s team may have viewed it — as if checking to see if she would share the encounter.

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of “It Ends With Us” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Why would a celebrity confront and film a seemingly random fan?

Obviously, we cannot attest that any of this happened. But many on social media are already speculating about what happened.

The first explanation is that Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are currently in a high-stakes legal battle. Already the target of a prolonged smear campaign, it is possible that Lively feared that she was being recorded for nefarious courtroom purposes.

The second explanation, however, seems more likely. Even the most famous and beautiful people sometimes feel exhausted with being recorded without their consent. And, famously, sometimes they exercise poor judgment in how they respond. It happens … and it never goes well for the celeb in question.