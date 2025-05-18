Nikki Garcia Divorced: How Much Does She Owe Artem Chigvintsev in Child Support?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev divorce.

As previously reported, the former WWE superstar filed to legally split from the Dancing with the Stars professional in September.

We can now confirm the divorce has been finalized.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella visit the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival presented by LEVI’S and TEQUILA DON JULIO on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

In legal documents obtained by People Magazine and other outlets, it’s also been confirmed that the celebrities will share joint custody of their four-year old son, Matteo.

According to the the settlement, Garcia will pay Chigvintsev $3,500 a month in child support… as well as a $200,000 lump sum that will be divided into two equal payments, one of which is due right around now and the other before the end of 2025.

In addition to these payments, the Garcia is financing the cost of Matteo’s health insurance, speech therapy and remainder of his preschool education through the 2024-2025 year.

The exes will split major holidays and trade off each year when it comes to custody of their son; Garcia and Chigvintsev will retain their respective possessions and assets, including homes and businesses.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Late last August, Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to spouse in Napa Valley, California.

At the time, he was given a $25,000 bail, and, just two weeks later, Garcia filed for divorce.

Things quickly turned ugly when both Chigvintsev and Garcia were granted restraining orders against the other.

Chigvintsev, for his part, tried to explain last year that a verbal dispute about about their son’s lunch and parental responsibilities turned physical — while Garcia alleged that Chigvintsev “tackled” her to the ground and was pressing on her chest to the point where she felt like she was suffocating.

Scary stuff.

“This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” her rep said simply last summer to E! News.

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev attend “Twin Love” – Cocktails And Bites With Hosts Nikki & Brie Garcia at Soho House on November 16, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Garcia has said she hopes she and her ex can become “great friends” for the sake of their toddler, but admitted it may take time.

In November 2024, meanwhile, Garcia’s rep said that the former couple had settled its divorce in a private mediation.

“Both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively co-parent their son,” the rep said in a statement.

“Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”