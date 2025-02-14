Meghan Markle Challenges Kate Middleton: My Marriage is Hotter Than Yours!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Attention, Kate Middleton!

Anything you can do, Meghan Markle can do better. And hotter. And with even more intimacy and love and passion.

This is the message we can’t help but wonder if the former actress is now sending… considering the just posted a photo on Instagram of her and husband Prince Harry locking lips.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2025 from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! (Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Markle just happened to do so around the same exact time as Middleton just happened to release a similarly cute/romantic picture of her and husband Prince William.

(Granted, both women also did so around the same exact time as Valentine’s Day on the calendar. But just go with us here, okay?)

Does this mean Markle is trying to reignite her infamous feud with Middleton?

Last we heard, Middleton had reached out to her one-time enemy amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires this winter in an attempt to check in on her well-being and perhaps to bury the hatchet.

Now, though? It’s hard to say whether or not Markle was throwing some shade at the Princess of Wales with this similar snapshot.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

For her part, Middleton included just a red heart emoji as a caption to the aforementioned photo (below) of her and her spouse.

Again, maybe in an attempt to show Kate up, Meghan took her social media message a lot further.

“Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created,” she wrote, referring to Harry doing some charitable work these days in Canada.

Added Markle:

My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared this sweet snapshot in honor of Valentine’s Day 2025. (The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Earlier this week, observers were wondering just why Markle left the aforementioned Invictus Games without Harry, prompting a new round of romantic speculation about the couple.

The pair did kick off the event together, attending the opening ceremony and numerous events during the first days of the adaptive sporting competition for service personnel and veterans that the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014.

It seemed evident now that Markle just went back to California early to care for the couple’s two children.

Said Harry to People Magazine during the Invictus Games, making it clear just where things stood between himself and the former Suits cast member:

“To have my wife here supporting me is amazing. I love that she’s by my side. It’s such an important piece to this whole adventure.”