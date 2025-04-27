Jordon Hudson: Who Is Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend?

Bill Belichick is 15 victories away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in National Football League history.
He is currently out of an NFL job, however, so it’s unclear whether the former New England Patriots coach will reach this milestone.
Belichick can take solace in the following, however…
… he’s definitely winning in the romantic department.
Back in December of 2024, Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took their relationship to the next, public level by making their red carpet debut as a couple.
And the couple posed for photographers again at February’s NFL Honors ceremony.
But that’s no big deal. That’s just what celebrity couples do, right?
Well, there’s a reason that the general public has taken such an intense interest in this relationship.
Did we mention that Bill Belichick is 73 years old?
And Jordon Hudson is 24 years old?
To say that’s a massive age gap would be putting it very, very mildly.
And it’s especially surprising in the case of someone like Belichick, who earned a reputation as staunch stoic and strong disciplinarian during his years in the NFL.
From what we’ve heard, Belichick and Hudson are a lot more than some casual fling. In fact, in the intro to hus upcoming memoir, Belichick describes Hudson as his “creative muse.”
They’ve allegedly been living together for months at this point, often sharing special moments together on social media.
On Halloween of last year, for example, the couple showed off their mermaid and fisherman couple’s costumes on Instagram.
One month earlier, Hudson uploaded a montage of photos from their adventures over the summer, including a vacation to Croatia and numerous romantic dates.
Belichick recently took a new job as the head coach of the University of North Carolina football team.
But many observers expect him to try and get back into the NFL at some point.
For reasons that likely don’t need to be explained, plenty of older men out there likely would love Belichick to give them a different kind of coaching after seeing him out and about with a 24-year-old.