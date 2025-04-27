Jordon Hudson: Who Is Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bill Belichick is 15 victories away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in National Football League history.

He is currently out of an NFL job, however, so it’s unclear whether the former New England Patriots coach will reach this milestone.

Belichick can take solace in the following, however…

Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson attend The American Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 5, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History)

… he’s definitely winning in the romantic department.

Back in December of 2024, Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took their relationship to the next, public level by making their red carpet debut as a couple.

And the couple posed for photographers again at February’s NFL Honors ceremony.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

But that’s no big deal. That’s just what celebrity couples do, right?

Well, there’s a reason that the general public has taken such an intense interest in this relationship.

Did we mention that Bill Belichick is 73 years old?

And Jordon Hudson is 24 years old?

Bill Belichick, former NFL coach, looks on during the game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines at Husky Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

To say that’s a massive age gap would be putting it very, very mildly.

And it’s especially surprising in the case of someone like Belichick, who earned a reputation as staunch stoic and strong disciplinarian during his years in the NFL.

From what we’ve heard, Belichick and Hudson are a lot more than some casual fling. In fact, in the intro to hus upcoming memoir, Belichick describes Hudson as his “creative muse.”

They’ve allegedly been living together for months at this point, often sharing special moments together on social media.

On Halloween of last year, for example, the couple showed off their mermaid and fisherman couple’s costumes on Instagram.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One month earlier, Hudson uploaded a montage of photos from their adventures over the summer, including a vacation to Croatia and numerous romantic dates.

Belichick recently took a new job as the head coach of the University of North Carolina football team.

But many observers expect him to try and get back into the NFL at some point.

For reasons that likely don’t need to be explained, plenty of older men out there likely would love Belichick to give them a different kind of coaching after seeing him out and about with a 24-year-old.