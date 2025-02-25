Don Lemon Trashes Megyn Kelly, Tells Pundit to “Go F-ck Yourself”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Don Lemon is not holding back when it comes to his opinion of Megyn Kelly.

The former Fox News host reacted on Monday to MSNBC canceling The ReidOut, a primetime program hosted by Joy Reid… someone Kelly clearly has no respect for.

Just consider what she wrote on Twitter shortly after Reid got the axe.

Don Lemon and Megyn Kelly attend The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017 at The Pool on April 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

“Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘White women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy?” Kelly wrote on the aforementioned platform.

“Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long.”

Fast forward a few hours to Lemon taking a few moments during his YouTube show to fire back at Kelly — over and over and over again.

“Let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f— yourself. Okay?” Lemon began.

Don Lemon and Megyn Kelly are not exactly friendly these days. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

In a nod to Kelly’s short-lived time as a daytime talk show host, Lemon sipped from a Megyn Kelly Today while sharing examples of what he deemed Kelly’s offensive behavior.

“The worst person from television was fired from NBC and the Today show a few years ago, and that was Megyn Kelly,” Lemon, who was also fired from CNN in 2023, added.

As a refresher…

Megyn Kelly Today launched in late 2017 and was canceled in 2018 due to remarks the polarizing TV personality made defending White people dressing in blackface for Halloween.

“I usually don’t like to talk about her because she’s one of those people, she thrives on it,” Lemon continued of Kelly. “She has built the second part of her career on being a troll.”

Megyn Kelly speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 21, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kelly kicked off her career as a political journalist in 2003.

She went on to work at Fox News where she had her own show, The Kelly File. After her ousting by NBC in 2019, Kelly created her own SiriusXM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show.

“I was actually friendly with Megyn Kelly,” Lemon went on yesterday. “I gave her her first opportunity to be on that network in primetime.”

A couple of the above photos back up this claim.

Don Lemon arrives at Shaq’s Fun House at Mardi Gras World on February 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

On February 24, MSNBC President Rebecca Kulter announced that Reid would be exiting the network in a memo sent to staff.

“Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years,” Culter wrote in a statement. “Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series.”

After Reid broke down a bit on her final episode, Kelly mocked her on Twitter, stating:

“Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every White person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T.”