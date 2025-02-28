Jinger Duggar Reveals Outrageous Family Rule, Disses F-cked Up Brother

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar sat down a revealing interview this week.

Actually, to be more specific and intriguing, Jinger Duggar sat down for a VERY revealing interview.

Speaking on February 27 to the host of some podcast called “The Deep End With Lecrae,” Jinger delved further into her childhood — which we already know was a sad mess — by stating for the first time one rule that we had never heard of before at least.

“We held to this teacher as a prophet sent from God,” Duggar admitted of Basic Life Principles leader Bill Gothard, whose religious teaching are followed by Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

She then explained a couple of the ways in which her mom and dad put their foot down with their kids:

“The girls wear skirts only, not listen to any music with drums, if you turn on music with drums, you’re calling demons.”

There it is. We’ve never heard of that one. We were unaware that Duggar children weren’t permitted to turn on music with drums because they were considered a means of calling the Devil.

The no-pants-for-women thing most observers are well aware of.

For her part, meanwhile, Jinger has insisted that she still loves her parents… but that she was traumatized by the ways in which she was raised.

During this same appearance, Duggar also cited her brother Josh, who is serving a dozen years in prison after being convicted on charges of child pornography possession.

“You kind of step back and say, ‘Okay what things do matter?’ It was not until later on when we were walking through a lot of difficulties publicly, one of my brothers made decisions that were very bad and that landed him in prison,” Jinger recounted of her older sibling.

“In that time, I realized people are looking at this as Christianity, but this is not what the gospel is about. Somebody needs to speak up.”

That’s for sure. Downloading numerous explicit photos and videos of minors is definitely NOT what Christianity is about.

Jinger almost never makes comments about Josh, who has been behind bars since his April 2021 arrest on the aforementioned charges.

“Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019,” according to a press release shared by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas back then.

Jinger previously released a memoir that exposed a lot about her upbringing and said on one occasion that she was forced to fake moments from her relationship.

“I would say that there’s probably not an adequate word for describing the unique kind of awkward it is to go through that whole process with cameras shoved in your faces and someone interrupting you when the conversation is just starting to flow,” Duggar wrote, adding of now-husband Jeremy:

“He asked me to be his girlfriend, the sweetest moment. And then we got to do it all over again because there was a mic issue. And then we had to do some more takes. And then we had to do cutaways.”

Jinger made her small screen debut with her family in a 2004 documentary about their daily lives.

Four years later, 19 Kids and Counting premiered on TLC and aired until its 2015 cancellation.

A spinoff titled Counting On, which focused on Jinger and her sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar, kicked off later that year and was pulled off the air in 2021.

