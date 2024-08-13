The Bachelor Season 29: Come On Down, Grant Ellis!

Grant Ellis has accepted a rose from ABC.

In a manner of speaking.

Following his somewhat surprising exit from the latest season of The Bachelorette, this 30-year old from Houston was named the star of The Bachelor Season 29.

Jenn Tran and Grant Ellis hang out on The Bachelorette. (John Fleenor/Disney)

As such, Ellis becomes the second-ever African-American to anchor the long-running franchise.

“A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters,” read ABC‘s official description of its new lead.

“The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.”

While pursuing Jenn Tran as a contestant on The Bachelorette, Ellis spoke to Tran about the impact his dad’s substance abuse issues had on him, while Tran described her struggles with her absent father.

There seemed to be a connection — heck, Ellis even said he was falling in love — but then Tran sent Grant packing prior to next week’s hometown date episode.

(Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

“I want a family, you know?” he said on the August 12 episode of The Bachelorette.

“I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don’t know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.”

Added Ellis after his elimination:

“I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough. It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.”

Looking ahead, however, as The Bachelor himself, Ellis will be in control of this emotional process.

As he steps into the role, ABC notes that “Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections.

“He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

We’re sure Grant Ellis has that hope.

We’re also sure, based on the history of this series, that it won’t actually be realized. But, hey, we’re rooting for the guy! He seems nice and genuine.

The Bachelor Season 29 will likely premiere in January of 2025.

Joan Vassos meets Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor. (Image Credit: ABC)

Before it hits the air, however, Joan Vassos will star on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelorette.

“It’s a privilege to be a mom to four amazing kids and a grandmother (they call me Jojo) to two beautiful grandchildren. But once a mom, always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn’t work out with finding love,” the new reality star wrote on her Instagram Story in October.

“Everyone at home is doing great and I hope one day I will get the chance at love again.”

The Golden Bachelorette premieres Wednesday, September 18, at 8/7c on ABC.