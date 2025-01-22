Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Secret Game Day Tradition Revealed!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a game day routine.

And, at the risk of sounding superstitious, maybe it’s a good luck charm?

For well over a year, Taylor has been cheering on Travis as he and his team score victory after victory.

One of the Chiefs’ professional cheerleaders is now dishing on how Taylor supports Travis when neither of them is on camera.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Who spotted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s game day tradition?

Stefanie Hill is a former cheerleader for the Chiefs. Over six seasons, she saw so much — including Taylor and Travis’ love story as it began.

In a September 2024 TikTok video, she thought back upon her time with the Chiefs — which lasted right up until the February 2024 Super Bowl — and Taylor and Travis’ game day tradition.

“The very first game she ever attended, I almost pooped myself when I was in that corner,” Stefanie said, hopefully joking.

“I don’t know how to do my job right now because I have to watch the game, lead the chants and cheers and dances,” she narrated during the video.

“I physically can not focus,” Stefanie confessed, “because I’m like, ‘That is Taylor Swift!'”

One can easily imagine feeling starstruck. Working with athletes who are famous within the subculture of sports is not the same as being in the presence of one of the most famous people on the planet.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

“We performed my choreography in the end zone,” Stefanie described. Since it was her own original routine, the stakes felt even higher.

“I looked up and no joke, she was on the screen and she was clapping,” she recalled.

Taylor might not have known which of Travis’ cheer squad had come up with the routine, but Stefanie did.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“And I was like, ‘She just watched our team dance and is now applauding and she liked my choreography,'” Stefanie emphasized.

“If she didn’t like it, she wouldn’t have clapped,” she then reasoned. “So that was pretty cool.”

Notably, Stefanie emphasized that she is not a Swiftie. That did not diminish her excitement.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

How does Taylor Swift support Travis Kelce behind the scenes?

“All those pictures of her game day outfits walking down red tunnels in Arrowhead [Stadium] are right next to the players’ locker rooms, which is right next door to the Chiefs Cheer locker room,” Stefanie explained.

“At the end of the game, she would always meet Travis by the locker room,” she then revealed.

So, no matter what, Travis knows that Taylor will be there after the game. It is no wonder that he scores so many victories.