Lynn Ban Cause of Death: ‘Bling Empire: New York’ Star Passes Away at 52

We have some tragic news to report from the world of reality TV.

Lynn Ban — one of the stars of the Netflix reality show Bling Empire: New York — has passed away.

She was just 52 years old.

Lynn Ban attends as Netflix and Michael Kors launch Bling Empire New York at House of Red Pearl on January 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lynn Ban’s Cause of Death

Lynn’s passing is especially shocking given her active and healthy lifestyle.

According to a new report from Page Six, Ban suffered an accident while skiing on Christmas Eve.

“At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted . Luckily I always wear a helmet , It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom,” the jewelry designer wrote on Instagram at the time.

Shortly thereafter, she underwent emergency brain surgery.

Lynn Ban attends Netflix’s “Luther: The Fallen Sun” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

No official cause of death has been released, but it seems that Lynn passed away as a result of her injuries. The NYPD tells Page Six that Ban’s husband, Jett Kain, found her dead in their Manhattan home on Monday.

A Son’s Tribute

Fans first learned of Lynn’s passing courtesy of her son, Sebastian, who paid tribute to his late mother on Instagram on Wednesday.

“My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her,” he wrote.

Sebastian went on to state that he wanted to share “who his mum really was” for the benefit of many who admired her from afar but never got to know her personally.

“She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process,” he wrote.

“She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for.”

Lynn Ban attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week February 2023 at Faurschou Foundation in Brooklyn on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Sebastian concluded his post with a heartbreaking final message for his one-of-a-kind mom:

“I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be,” he wrote.

“As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum.

Lynn Ban attends as Netflix and Michael Kors launch Bling Empire New York at House of Red Pearl on January 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For many fans of the franchise, Lynn’s passing is bringing up painful memories of the unexpected death of Anna Shay.

Shay passed away from a stroke in 2023 at the age of 62.

Information about the exact cause of Lynn Ban’s passing remains scarce, but we’ll keep you updated as reliable reports become available.

Our thoughts go out to Lynn’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.