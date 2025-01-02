Sydney Sweeney’s Fiance: Who Is Jonathan Davino? When Will These Two Get Married?

Sydney Sweeney’s fiance is once again a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Thankfully, this time it’s not because of unfounded rumors that Sydney is having an affair with one of her co-stars.

Rather, Jonathan Davino is making headlines simply because he popped up in Sydney’s latest Instagram post.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

The New Queen of Instagram

Yes, Sydney has reached the level of fame where people where regular people can become worldwide trending topics just by putting in a cameo on her page.

Not only does Ms. Sweeney have over 23 million followers, but she knows how to post the kind of content that attracts attention.

In her latest carousel, for example, Sydney starts by posing on a jet ski in a bikini. And she closes with a photo that shows her locking lips with Jonathan.

“The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite,” she captioned the collection.

Sydney, of course, has amassed quite an army of admirers, and some of them were openly upset at the reminder that she’s betrothed.

“Can’t believe she’d post the last pic of us without even asking smh,” wrote one such jilted follower.

Sydney Sweeney attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

“My heart is broken,” another echoed.

Of course, for the most part, fans were pleased with the confirmation that Sydney and Jonathan’s relationship is still going strong:

“I’m the happiest girl in the world to see you happy,” commented the admin of a fan page devoted to all things Sydney.

Needless to say, quite a few people are suddenly very interested in Jonathan. But unfortunately, for both the diehard fans and the jealous haters, he tends to keep a pretty low profile.

Jonathan Davino attends the world premiere of “Immaculate” during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for NEON)

Who Is Sydney Sweeney’s Fiance?

Here’s what we know about Jonathan at this point:

He and Sydney started dating in 2018, and despite widespread rumors to the contrary, he is neither a restaurant owner nor the heir to a vast pizza empire.

“He’s not a restaurateur,” Sydney recently told Glamour UK.

“I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company. He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the hell?'”

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

When Will Sydney and Jonathan Get Married?

In 2023, Sydney told Entertainment Weekly that she’s been “too busy” to plan her wedding, which makes sense.

She does, after all, maintain a very hectic work schedule. But we expect that these two will tie the knot sometime soon, as Sydney says she can’t wait to start a family.

“I think about having four kids,” she told Glamour UK.

“I dream of teaching them how to ski when they’re little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. That’s something I really, really look forward to.”

Partners In Every Sense of the Word

In the meantime, Sydney and Jonathan are building more than just a relationship together — they’ve also developed a successful business partnership.

The two co-produced Anyone But You, the 2024 rom-com in which Sydney starred alongside Glen Powell.

The press tour resulted in baseless rumors that Sydney and Glen were more than just friends and co-stars. Thankfully, it seems like Jonathan isn’t the jealous type.

We’re sure that’s just one of many qualities that Sydney finds attractive in her enigmatic fiance.