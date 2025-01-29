Ryan Whyte Maloney, Former The Voice Star, Dead at 44

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have very sad news to report out of the world of entertainment and reality television:

Ryan Whyte Maloney, a contestant who earned rave reviews on The Voice in 2014, has passed away from an apparent suicide.

He was 44 years old.

Ryan Whyte Maloney performs here on The Voice. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty)

The Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed the singer’s death on January 28.. with the cause of death listed by the coroner as a gunshot wound to the head.

Not long before taking his own life, Whyte Maloney was active on social media right, sharing a video on his Instagram story on Monday, which appeared to be filmed at a bar.

“Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking,” the former reality star said in the footage while holding a rock hand gesture.

The musician appeared on the aforementioned NBC competition during the same season as Morgan Wallen, who, of course, has gone on to establish himself as one of the most successful country music artists of the last few years.

We send our condolences to those who knew and loved Ryan Whyte Maloney. (NBC)

A Michigan native, Whyte Maloney impressed all four panelists over a decade ago with his performance of “Lights” by Journey, ultimately choosing to be a member of Blake Shelton’s team.

He went on to become one of the judge’s top 5 finalists.

During his stint on The Voice, Whyte Maloney recorded four singles, including “Lights,” Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Easy” by Rascal Flatts and “Second Chance” by Shinedown.

The singer advanced through two battle rounds on Shelton’s squad and returned to the program to perform during the season finale.

According to Whyte Maloney’s official website, he remained close with Shelton his run on The Voice and even had an ongoing residency at the country star’s venue, Ole Red.

This is a still image from the final video Ryan Whyte Maloney posted before his death. (Ryan Whyte Maloney/Instagram)

Whyte Maloney grew up playing the guitar, violin, cello, and drums.

Eventually, he landed as the frontman of the prog-rock outfit Indulge and recorded the album Tomorrow’s Another Day in 2005.

After 10 years of touring with the band, he began working on solo material, at one point unveling his own solo album titled Where I’ve Been.

In January 2023, Whyte Maloney released a single on country radio called “Don’t Put Me in a Box” before dropping “Love With Nowhere to Go,” “Sleepwalk” and “Toast To Tonight.”

Throughout his career, Whyte Maloney shared stages with Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Rascal Flatts, Shakira, Usher, Ed Sheeran and others.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.