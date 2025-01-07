Richard Cohen Cause of Death: Meredith Vieira’s Husband Passes Away at 76

Sad news out of the world of television today, as Meredith Vieira’s husband, Richard Cohen, has passed away.
Fittingly, the news was shared this morning on the Today show, where Meredith worked as an anchor from 2006 to 2011.
Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie revealed that Cohen passed away on Christmas Eve.
An obviously emotional Kotb added that he was “surrounded by family and love” in his final hours.
Kotb noted that Vieira and Cohen’s three adult children, Benjamin, Gabriel and Lily, had been “concerned they were going to lose him early” when the family gathered for Thanksgiving.
They were reportedly able to take some solace in the fact that he held on through the holiday season.
“They got a glorious month with their dad,” she explained.
Richard Cohen’s Cause of Death
Cohen passed away following a 50-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
According to Page Six, he was diagnosed at the age 25, well before he met Vieira.
Richard reportedly opened up about his health struggles on their second date. The couple married in 1986.
The Fights of His Life
In addition to his battle with MS, Cohen beat colon cancer twice — first in 1999 and again in 2000.
He wrote about his illnesses and the support he received from Vieira in his 2018 memoir, Chasing Hope: A Patient’s Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future.
“Spouses have the burden of tending to the needs of a loved one, even when they would secretly rather push him out a window,” he wrote.
“I knew they should not be treated as spectators when they are in the ring with us,” he added.
Meredith and Richard were in the ring together for nearly 40 years of marriage. And we’re sure she’ll continue to fight for the causes he cared so deeply about.
Our thoughts go out to Richard’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.