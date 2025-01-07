Richard Cohen Cause of Death: Meredith Vieira’s Husband Passes Away at 76

Sad news out of the world of television today, as Meredith Vieira’s husband, Richard Cohen, has passed away.

Fittingly, the news was shared this morning on the Today show, where Meredith worked as an anchor from 2006 to 2011.

Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie revealed that Cohen passed away on Christmas Eve.

Meredith Vieira, host of NBC’s Today Show, and her husband Richard M. Cohen, a 2009 honoree for his work advocating on behalf of the chronically ill, attend the 2009 Inspire Awards hosted by AARP Magazine at the National Museum of Women in the Arts on December 8, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

An obviously emotional Kotb added that he was “surrounded by family and love” in his final hours.

Kotb noted that Vieira and Cohen’s three adult children, Benjamin, Gabriel and Lily, had been “concerned they were going to lose him early” when the family gathered for Thanksgiving.

They were reportedly able to take some solace in the fact that he held on through the holiday season.

“They got a glorious month with their dad,” she explained.

Television personality Meredith Vieira and husband author Richard M. Cohen, with their children Gabriel, Millie and Ben attend the Dinner of Champions “Concert at the Kodak” at the Kodak Theater on September 16, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Richard Cohen’s Cause of Death

Cohen passed away following a 50-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

According to Page Six, he was diagnosed at the age 25, well before he met Vieira.

Richard reportedly opened up about his health struggles on their second date. The couple married in 1986.

Meredith Vieira and Richard Cohen attend the 8th Annual Exploring the Arts Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for Exploring The Arts)

The Fights of His Life

In addition to his battle with MS, Cohen beat colon cancer twice — first in 1999 and again in 2000.

He wrote about his illnesses and the support he received from Vieira in his 2018 memoir, Chasing Hope: A Patient’s Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future.

“Spouses have the burden of tending to the needs of a loved one, even when they would secretly rather push him out a window,” he wrote.

Meredith Viera and husband Richard Cohen attend “Jesus Christ Superstar” Broadway opening night at Neil Simon Theatre on March 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“I knew they should not be treated as spectators when they are in the ring with us,” he added.

Meredith and Richard were in the ring together for nearly 40 years of marriage. And we’re sure she’ll continue to fight for the causes he cared so deeply about.

Our thoughts go out to Richard’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.