Keller Fornes, Great American Family’s County Rescue Star, Dead at 32

Heartbreaking news out of Hollywood this week:

Keller Scott Fornes, the star of Great American Family’s County Rescue, has passed away.

He was 32 years old.

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Keller Fornes. (Great American Family)

The actor died back in Eastland, Texas… according to an obituary published by Lacy Funeral Home that has only now been made public.

His memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, at Cowboy Church of Erath County in Stephenville, Texas.

On Monday, meanwhile, Great American Media confirmed Fornes was no longer with us in a statement posted on multiple social media accounts.

“We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes. He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director as well as a singer and musician,” the message reads.

It continues as follows:

“His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched.”

As detailed on IMDB, County Rescue is a drama that centers around a paramedic named Dani Miller who “must set aside her recent heartbreak and prove herself worthy of the job while competing against the fire chief’s impulsive son and an over-qualified rookie.”

Fornes portrayed the character of Griffin on the show — which was set to begin production for season 2 this month, based on a press release issued in July.

Keller Fornes in County Rescue. May he rest in peace. (Great American Family)

County Rescue series lead Julia Reilly mourned her colleague’s passing by sharing Great American Media’s statement on her Instagram Stories … along a photo of them together.

“Miss you,” Reilly wrote.

Another costar, Kristin Wollett, uploaded numerous photos from their time on set together on Instagram, writing late Monday:

“In our hearts. Always. Keller Scott Fornes.”

“Was so saddened to hear about this,” American Idol alum Colton Dixon wrote in response to Great American Media’s post, adding:

“We only met briefly during my work on County Rescue, but he was incredibly kind and purposeful with his words. Prayers for his friends and family.”

Throughout his successful career, Fornes appeared on such TV shows as Found, The Walking Dead and Genius; along with films such as The Secrets She Keeps and Project ISISX.

He is survived by his wife, Margie; his parents; and two brothers.

May Keller Fornes rest in peace.