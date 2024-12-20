Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s Daughter Rushed to ER, Unable to Breathe

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughter suffered a major health scare!

It led to an emergency room visit. Now, the Vuolos share, she’s doing much better.

But as a pregnant Jinger details what went wrong, this could have been much worse.

Their preschool-aged child was struggling to breathe. And they’re not entirely sure why.

Gesturing as she explains something on her podcast, Jinger Duggar is visibly pregnant. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What happened with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughter?

During the latest episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, the titular Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo discussed various topics, including birthdays.

However, the “hook” for the episode — the teaser with which they began it — was all about their 4-year-old daughter, Evangeline.

This all went down during a trip to Texas, where they had “a little issue with one of our kids.”

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar sit for their podcast in December 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“[Evangeline] ended up in the E.R. and it was a little bit of a scare…” Jinger acknowledged.

She summarized: “Those things happen and you have to take the curveballs as they come. Thankfully, she was OK.”

“She just had a little episode of something, where a doctor even thought maybe she had inhaled something and aspirated a piece of food and it might have been lodged in there,” Jinger explained. “By the time she got a steroid and all, she was breathing well again.”

Jeremy Vuolo chimed in with his memory of their daughter being unwell

“I heard her cough. It’s 10:30 at night,” Jeremy detailed. “It’s almost like a Croup cough. I run into her room … and she is, kind of, hunched over [and] struggling to breathe and the cough was, like, difficult to come in and breathe out.”

In an uncharacteristically relatable moment, he continued: “So, I grab her and run out [to go to the hospital].”

“That was just a really scary feeling, just having her breathing not being well,” Jinger chimed in. “I think with that we weren’t sure if it was asthma [and] if it was something like that because you had asthma as a kid.”

On the podcast that she shares with her husband, a very pregnant Jinger Duggar shares a scary family moment in December 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Fortunately, Jeremy noted, as doctors began to run tests: “she was OK, she was stable. She wasn’t turning blue; that’s the thing I was looking for.”

He continued: “And the thing that’s scary about asthma is your breathing starts to get constricted so it becomes less and less and that can happen quickly.”

Jeremy expressed: “I think that the thing that really caught us off guard was that she was not sick at all before. She had the best day — no signs of cold, no signs of anything that would have led you to think, ‘Oh she’s sick.’”

What had actually happened?

“They just gave her a steroid and said if it was Croup, maybe it would help. Whatever they gave her, it helped her so much and we still don’t know exactly what it was,” Jinger shared.

Of course, the two plan to get tests to rule out things like asthma and allergies. They don’t want this to happen again. Especially on some night when they might not be up to hear Evangeline cough.

We’re all grateful to hear that Jinger and Jeremy’s 4-year-old daughter is doing better. We hope that this scary incident never repeats itself.