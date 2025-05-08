Lea Michele Insists She Can Read, Debunks Illiteracy Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lea Michele wants you to know that she can read. She promises!

Even when addressing the rumor in the past, she hasn’t always denied the illiteracy allegations.

Now, she’s setting out to straight-up debunk it.

Taking what’s essentially a meme as a challenge to disprove sounds a little silly. But Lea Michele is a pretty silly person.

During a May 2025 podcast appearance, Lea Michele snatched the host’s cards. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Can Lea Michele read? She says that she can

On the Thursday, May 8 episode of the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane, Lea Michele addressed the elephant in the room.

She expressed disbelief that she was speaking about claims that she cannot read “all these years later.”

However, she then decided to prove that she can read.

In an allegedly improvised moment, Lea snatched the host’s flashcards from his hands.

“Give me,” Lea narrated.

“I’m reading them. Jonathan isn’t here to read me this s–t.”

(Jonathan Groff was her costar in Spring Awakening almost 20 years ago, at a time when she apparently showed him her genitals. More recently, he has dismissed the running joke about her illiteracy as “absurd”)

According to Lea Michele on the Therapuss podcast, she is fully capable of reading. She even appeared to demonstrate. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Here she is, reading

“I placed first in my debate competition and qualified for nationals,” Lea apparently read.

“But after seeing the score sheets, I don’t think I actually won,” she continued.

“Should I speak up or just take the win?”

However, after seemingly reading from the cards, she predicted that people might speculate that she and the host planned this in advance.

Lea Michele attends “Just in Time” opening night at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lea did go on to admit that she has a “photographic memory too.” She alleged that this was how she “memorized all those” lines to portray Rachel Berry on Glee.

“For everyone who thinks that I can’t f–king read, I was on the debate team,” she asserted. “I would write speeches.”

She then admitted that whether this “wild” rumor bothers her “depends on the day.”

Some days, she feels “sad and frustrating.” Being one of the few women in her family who made it to college means a lot to her.

Lea Michele attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2025 Runway Show at Terminal Warehouse on February 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Maybe debunking this is the wrong move

Folks … the line about Lea Michele not being able to read is a joke. It’s a meme.

Very few people take it seriously, though inevitably a few overly credulous people heard it and turned it into a conspiracy theory.

One might liken it to people saying that J.D. Vance killed Pope Francis. No one seriously believes that he’s an assassin.

Similarly, no one seriously believes that Ted Cruz was the Zodiac Killer.

It’s … literally just a joke. A meme. Just like this one.

Lea Michele attends the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

We realize that we’ve just compared Lea Michele to the likes of J.D. Vance and Ted Cruz. That is unflattering.

We wouldn’t say that she’s one of the most unlikable humans alive.

But maybe there’s a reason that some folks dislike her enough to make her the butt of a joke like this.

Regardless, she didn’t need to semi-debunk the rumor. That shows that she’s not in on the joke.

Maybe Lea should learn to read the room.