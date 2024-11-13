‘Blue Bloods’ Star Reported Missing For 2 Weeks Finally Found

Blue Bloods guest star Chanel Maya Banks went missing just before Halloween, according to her her loved ones.

Well, almost all of her loved ones.

The actress, who previously appeared on Gossip Girl and in the film, Twelve, was reportedly missing for two weeks. Family members had been searching for her, to no avail.

However, while good news has now turned up, family drama is bubbling to the surface – and it involves Chanel’s husband!

Chanel Banks attends the Cinema Society & 2(x)ist screening of “Twelve” at Landmark’s Sunshine Cinema on July 28, 2010. (Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

‘Blue Bloods’ guest star Chanel Maya Banks reportedly went missing

According to a report by Eyewitness News on Wednesday, November 13, Chanel Maya Banks, credited as Chanel Farrel in past acting projects, has not been seen since October 30.

The 36-year-old actress’ mother, Judy Singh, has flown to California from New York in order to search for her. So have other relatives.

Cousin Danielle-Tori Singh explained: “Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells. She doesn’t go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. That girl is more like a big sister to me.”

Chanel Banks attends the “Total Recall” New York Premiere at Chelsea Clearview Cinemas on August 2, 2012. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The report detailed how Danielle-Tori has been passing out missing person flyers in an effort to find her cousin.

In a chilling twist, she lamented that Banks’ husband was allegedly refusing to cooperate with authorities.

“He’s not willing to help LAPD,” she alleged. She then accused: “He’s not willing to help me or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars.”

Chanel Banks attends the “Take This Waltz” Special New York Screening at Sunshine Landmark on June 21, 2012. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

How do you know when someone is MISSING and not simply gone?

Gossip Girl and Blue Bloods guest star Chanel Maya Banks is 36 years old. Adults are allowed to voluntarily go out of contact with people for days, weeks, or indefinitely. But sometimes, going missing means that something bad happened.

“I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right,” Danielle-Tori affirmed. “We’re crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing.”

Additionally, Danielle-Tori’s GoFundMe page listed that her missing cousin’s husband of just over a year appeared to have injuries to his face and arms when she saw him. While there could be many explanations for such wounds, she clearly feared the worst.

A GoFundMe page highlighting efforts to locate Chanel Banks, an actress who allegedly went missing in early November. (Image Credit: GoFundMe)

“We asked him, where is Chanel, and all he continues to say is ‘she does not want to be found, she will reach out when she’s ready,’” Danielle-Tori described.

“He claims he does not know where she is,” she added.

Danielle-Tori also detailed: “He says he hasn’t seen or heard from her since November 7, but never called police to say she’s gone.”

Chanel Banks attends the Alexa Chung for Madewell launch party celebration during Fashion’s Night Out at Madewell Boutique on September 10, 2010. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Madewell)

Fortunately, there is good news: Chanel Banks has been found

The (formerly) missing Gossip Girl and Blue Bloods guest star was found alive and uninjured, TMZ reported on Wednesday morning.

LAPD sources did not delve into detail. Or, if they did, TMZ did not report on those details. For now, we only know that she’s alive, uninjured, and that police do not suspect foul play.

We hope that all is well and that this was a huge misunderstanding. When someone goes missing,