Ben Affleck Makes Surprising Remark About Jennifer Lopez in Wake of Painful Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ben Affleck is not letting his personal life get in the way of his professional life.

As you simply must be aware of by now, Jennifer Lopez filed to divorce Affleck in August… on the former couple’s two-year wedding anniversary.

We therefore don’t know exactly what Affleck thinks of his ex as a person these days.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

As an actress, however?

On November 3, Affleck say alongside Matt Damon for a video interview with Entertainment Tonight during which he was asked about the upcoming film Unstoppable, which Affleck produced and in which Lopez stars.

“Upstoppable is … rooted in the passion of really talented artists. [Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer [Lopez] and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film,” he responded.

Expounding on the stars of the movie, Affleck pointed out their emotional connection to the story, noting that, “Jennifer is spectacular.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023. ((Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Affleck hasn’t said anything in public about the divorce.

Lopez, however, recently acknowledged the pair’s failed romance during an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine that was published on October 9.

“I think my whole life I’ve just been trying to say I’m good enough, until where I am now, when I know. I’m giving myself credit,” said the star in a candid moment.

“I’m telling that little girl that grew up in the Bronx, ‘You’ve done really good for yourself.’ I didn’t do that for so many years.

“And now I think, with everything that’s happened in my life and in my relationships and even in my career, it’s like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love. We’ve been through a lot of things that nobody knows about, and you’ve persevered and you refuse to give up and to let it get you down.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Lopez did not cite Affleck by name in this discussion.

But she added at the time:

“There’s something to be said for that because things can really change your life in a way that you do want to give up and say, ‘F-ck this, this is too hard, I don’t want to do this anymore.’

“But I’m not there. I refuse to not give myself everything that little girl deserves.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a decent run as husband and wife for two years. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The estranged spouses exchanged vows in front of friends and family in Georgia in August 2022 after quietly getting married in Las Vegas one month.

There’s been scant talk of reconciliation between the two, but that now seems VERY unlikely.

The celebrities reportedly remain friendly amid their current situation, however.

“There’s still a lot of love between them,” an Us Weekly insider said this summer.