Autumn Crittendon Cause of Death Revealed, So Very Tragic

We have a very sad update on the death of Autumn Crittendon.

As previously reported, the 16 & Pregnant alum passed away in July at the very young age of 27… with details on just what transpired unavailable at the time.

Now, however?

Autumn Crittendon passed away from a drug overdose. RIP. (MTV)

A spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the Virigina Department of Health confirmed on October 22 that the reality TV star died from toxicity from fentanyl and para/meta-fluorofentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl.

Her manner of death was ruled as accidental.

Crittendon’s body was discovered on July 20 when the Henrico County Police Department responded to a medical emergency regarding an unresponsive adult woman.

In a statement released to the public back then, local authorities said that paramedics attempted “life-saving measures however they were not effective.”

She was subsequently pronounced “deceased at the scene” and Henrico Police classified the incident as a death investigation.

Autumn, who appeared on Season 5 of the aforementioned MTV series, was living with her stepfather and her mother back when she overdosed.

Along with her three young kids, Drake, Abigail, and Luke.

Wrote Autumn’s sister on Facebook this week, paying tribute to her late sibling:

“Growing up, it was always just the two of us. We did it all together, even becoming mothers. Then we raised our babies together and they then did everything together. We miss you so much, beautiful. I love you more than you’ve ever known.”

This same sister penned the following to confirm Autumn’s death in July:

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you.

“How amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”

Crittendon was featured on 16 and Pregnant in 2014, as cameras chronicled her journey to welcome son Drake, who was born in December 2013, with then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin.

“I will make you proud, I promise. Our lives will never be the same, half of me died with you yesterday and I honestly don’t know how I’m ever gonna truly recover from this. But I promise you I will love life in your honor,” added sister Misty this summer.

“These babies will always know how much you love them, how amazing you are, how special you are, how much you sacrificed and overcame for them, everything and nothing short of it.”