Zachary Levi: Suck It, Hollywood! I Love Donald Trump!

As you may have heard, Donald Trump does not like Taylor Swift.

But we’re pretty sure the convicted felon now has a new favorite actor.

Appearing at the Team Trump’s Reclaim America Tour over the weekend, Zachary Levi made his preference in the upcoming Presidential election clear.

The star said that “of the two choices that we have, Donald Trump, President Trump, is the man that can get us there.”

Zachary Levi attends HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON Library of Congress clips and conversation at Thomas Jefferson Building on July 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment))

The Harold and the Purple Crayon lead previously endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, who recently dropped out and joined Team MAGA.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again,” Levi said on this stage.

“We are going to make it healthy again. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with [ex-Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard], and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.

“He’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

Zachary Levi attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Columbia Pictures “Harold And The Purple Crayon” at Culver Theater on July 21, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Trump, of course, is a known liar, racist and was found liable of sexual assault by a jury of his peers.

Levi — who previously lambasted the COVID-19 vaccine and also peddled theories that vaccine manufacturer Pfizer was “a real danger to the world” — said he was aware that his opinion might get him basically tossed out of the entertainment industry.

But Donald Trump is, apparently, a man worth throwing it all away for.

“Within my industry as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide, so I’m glad I did it with you guys,” Levi said to a round applause, including from Kennedy himself.

Zachary Levi attends A Toast To Texas Film Honoring Glen Powell at Troublemaker Studios on May 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images)

Continued Levi:

“We are, and you all know this, we are being inundated every single day with poison, not just in the foods that we’re eating and not just in the pharmaceuticals that are being shoved down my throats:

“In the images that we are looking at, the audio that we are hearing through our media, we are being poisoned and lied to, and hear me, we are all being poisoned and lied to.”

The actor concluded the event with a plea to supporters, stating:

So as we go to the polls, recognize that all the people on the other side that still believe Kamala is the answer—she’s not—but they are being lied to. They are not the enemy. They are not evil.

There is evil at the top of that food chain but the American people that believe that Kamala is the way, they are not evil people, they have been lied to and they have eaten that lie and that is in them, so the best we can do, may we practice grace, may we practice forgiveness, may we practice patience, so as we go to the polls.

Do not be baited in their attacks. Don’t get baited into their hate. That’s what they want you to do.