‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Woodpecker?

The identity of Woodpecker on The Masked Season is stumping fans, but there are a few hints to point us all in the right direction.

The 12th season of The Masked Singer kicks off on September 25, with five brand new contestants making their debut. Among them is frontrunner Ship, a cowboy clad Buffalo, and a bedazzled showstopper simply called Woodpecker.

So, which celebrity is behind the elaborate mask? Let’s dive in!

THE MASKED SINGER: Meet the Woodpecker, a top contender in season 12 (Michael Becker / FOX. 2024 FOX Media LLC.)

Who is Woodpecker on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Ahead of the premiere, there was very little for fans to go on concerning the identity of Woodpecker. Knowing they would appear on the premiere episode, passionate sleuths started combing through the hints available to them by scrutinizing the costume.

And even before SHE took the stage, fans learned quite a lot.

Oh yes, the first clue is that Woodpecker is a “she”. In one of the early promos, Woodpecker can be heard singing a rendition of “I Need A Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, alongside a bedazzled red tractor. While assisted with autotune, it clearly sounds like a woman’s voice.

Which brings us to the second thing we know about her – she makes it to at least Footloose week. That particular songs was one of the breakout tracks from the movie soundtrack, and we doubt they’ll have Woodpecker sing the song before the theme week.

But there’s another clue to consider as we make our guesses…

THE MASKED SINGER: Woodpecker makes her debut on the season premiere in September 2024. (Michael Becker. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.)

Who Is Woodpecker? Hints, Clues, & Guesses

New this season, clues will be “strategically embedded in costumes, in song choices and on-stage moments.”

Could the black and red color scheme of Woodpecker’s outfit lead us into the right direction? What about her song choice from premiere night?

As of now, here are the best guesses as to who Woodpecker is:

China Anne McClain attends the 2018 CW Network Upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

China Anne McClain

Now, if you don’t know who she is, it’s likely you don’t have kids and don’t watch the new age DCOM movies LIKE YOU SHOULD! China Anne is one of the breakout stars of the Descendants movies, portraying Ursula’s daughter, Uma.

But she also played a superhero in the CW show Black Lightning, which may explain her song choice for Footloose week.

Right now, this is everyone’s best guess!

Laura Marano attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Laura Marano

Setting the most famous, cartoon version aside, Woodpeckers are said to be symbols of resilience and resourcefulness. Both can be said of this other Disney darling, who continues to reinvent herself in the crazy industry of Hollywood. She started out with her own series on Disney Channel, Austin and Ally, and now is a fixture in Netflix rom-coms.

Speaking of romance, her most recent, publicly known relationship was with Thomas Macken, who is a professional musician , but broke up during the pandemic. Since then, she’s seemingly remained single.

Hang in there, girl!