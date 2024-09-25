Eduardo Xol, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Star, Killed in Stabbing

Shocking and horrifying news this week out of the world of reality television:

Xol, who was a singer and actor before appearing on seven seasons of Extreme Makeover, was found on the morning of September 20 by authorities in Palm Springs, California.

According to the Riverside County Coroner, Xol was then taken to a local hospital — where he was pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds.

He was 58 years old.

Eduardo Xol appears here on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. (ABC)

A man named Richard Joseph Gonzales has been arrested for the apparent murder.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol,” said the reality star’s loved ones in a statement on Wednesday.

“As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many. We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief.

“In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.”

Eduardo Xol poses here for an ABC promotional photo. (ABC)

Xol was best known for his work on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which saw him join the cast in the reality program’s second season as a designer; he ended up on over 60 episodes.

The late 58-year old also appeared in a number of telenovelas early on in his career, including “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma,” “Sentimientos Ajenos” and “La Jaula de Oro.”

Police, meanwhile, allege Gonzales actually called the cops on the morning of the stabbing to say he had been assaulted the previous evening.

After following up, authorities claim they determined Gonzales was at the scene of the stabbing and was “likely the suspect.”

Xol and Gonzales were “associates,” police allege, although it is not clear at this time the nature of their relationship.

May reality star Eduardo Xol rest in peace. (Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment)

Following Xol’s passing, his friend Richard Pérez-Feria took to social media to share a moving tribute.

“It’s nearly incomprehensible that I’m writing this post as a goodbye to someone who has been so present, so important in my life,” wrote Pérez-Feria.

“When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb. It was impossible to process that information as it didn’t square with my thousands of experiences with him. Please don’t ask me how or why at this point…what matters most is who he was: A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son, and partner.

“The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts.

“I want to honor my dear friend and celebrate his life as one that mattered to so many. He certainly mattered to me. Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so.

“Sadly, tomorrow isn’t promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo.”