Dannielynn Birkhead: Anna Nicole Smith’s Identical Daughter Turns 18!

The late Anna Nicole Smith would be delighted to see her identical daughter now.

Seriously. They have a case of intergenerational twinning.

For years, Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn have honored Anna Nicole Smith’s memory. Until now, Dannielynn was a child — one with no memory of her dearly departed, widely beloved mother.

Now, Dannielynn is 18 — and she’s the spitting image of Anna Nicole.

Model Anna Nicole Smith announces the performance by Kanye West during the 32nd Annual “American Music Awards” at the Shrine Auditorium November 14, 2004. Her legacy has aged better than the singer in question. (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Happy birthday to Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn!

Ready to feel old? Dannielynn Birkhead is now 18. On September 7, 2024, she became an adult — and had a party to celebrate.

She attended the Bettlejuice Afterlife Experience over the weekend and saw Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in the process.

As you can see from the photos that Larry Birkhead shared on his Instagram page, she celebrated in style.

“Dannielynn had a great time celebrating her 18th birthday with friends and family,” Larry Birkhead announced in the caption.

He shared that his daughter marked the occasion “by attending the @beetlejuiceafterlife.exp and @beetlejuicemovie which made for an out of this world experience.”

Larry added: “Of course, Dannielynn found a Hot Topic store to get a spooky outfit for all the fun! Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn!”

Anna Nicole Smith accepts the Big Makeover Award on stage during the VH1 Big in 04 at the Shrine Auditorium on December 1, 2004. (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Larry honored his and Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter in another post

In an earlier Instagram post that felt less like thanking Dannielynn’s birthday sponsors, Larry raved over his 18-year-old daughter.

“Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn! You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express,” he gushed.

“May you continue on your journey being ‘humble and kind,'” Larry wrote. “And spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you.”

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead attend the Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Fans and other social media users could not help but observe how Dannielynn looks nearly identical to Anna Nicole Smith.

Make no mistake, they style themselves very differently. Anna Nicole was of a different generation. She lived and died in a different era.

But she and Dannielynn have these beautiful, nearly identical smiles. Like mother, like daughter.

Model Anna Nicole Smith appears on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” at the NBC Studios on May 7, 2004. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dannielynn is more private than her famous mom

Obviously, Anna Nicole Smith was a household name. She still is, albeit posthumously. Dannielynn, on contrast, has appeared in the news and on social media sporadically.

That said, she doesn’t seem to be especially shy. She’s an avid cosplayer. And by all appearances, Larry Birkhead is a very supportive dad.

It’s heartwarming to see him singing her praises. We hope that she had a very happy birthday!