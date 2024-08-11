Jordan Chiles Stripped of Bronze Medal; Fellow Gymnasts React in Shock

One of the most memorable moments from the 2024 Summer Olympics now has a new (and unfortunate) meaning attached to it.

On Saturday, a judge for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) officially stripped U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles of the Bronze Medal she had previously earned for her floor routine in Paris.

Jordan Chiles poses during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women’s floor exercise event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The event, which took place on August 5, ended in unusual fashion after after Chiles initially finished in fifth, based on the judges’ scoring.

However, USA Gymnastics Coach Cecile Landi, submitted a an inquiry immediately afterward to these same judges… pointing out that Chiles’ difficulty score had been too low, specifically regarding a leap that involved performing a split in the air while turning 540 degrees.

The judges agreed and boosted Jordan’s score to a mark that led to her to the podium alongside Silver Medalist Simone Biles.

But then the Romanian Olympic committee protested the decision a day later — and August 10 a CAS judge ruled that Landi had submitted the inquiry in 1 minute and 4 seconds … 4 seconds too late for it to count.

As a result the Bronze Medal has been reallocated to Romanian gymnasts Ana Barbosu.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles celebrate at the end of the artistic gymnastics women’s floor exercise final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Chiles has not yet spoken out on the shocking decision.

“Sending you so much love Jordan,” Biles wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 10, however. “Keep your chin up, Olympic champ! We love you!”

Suni Lee, Biles and Chiles’ teammate, added the following:

“All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?? Completely unacceptable. This is awful and I’m gutted for you, Jordan. I got your back forever, Jo. You will ALWAYS be an Olympic champion.”

Teammate Hezly Rivera wrote: “Love you @jordanchiles and will always support you.”

Jordan Chiles competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

For her part, meanwhile, Jordan Chiles’ sister is fuming over the controversy.

“In the history of the Olympics, no one has ever been stripped of their medal for this,” Jazmin Chiles wrote on Instagram in response. “There are only two ways you can be stripped of your medal: cheating or doping. She did neither.”

Added Jazmin:

“Four seconds. Her bronze was stripped over four seconds that would have never needed to happen if the judges did their job.

“Racism is real, it exists, it is alive and well.”

Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles celebrate on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Prior to the Bronze Medal actually being stripped from Chiles, USA Gymnastics issued this statement:

“The inquiry into the difficulty value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.

“No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them.

“We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”