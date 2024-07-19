Kate Hudson Pregnant With Baby #4? Her Dream Of Having More Kids, Revealed

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kate Hudson pregnant? If she isn’t already, she reportedly wants to be!

Historically, Kate Hudson’s takes on childbirth haven’t always impressed fans. But that doesn’t mean that they don’t feel excited at the prospect of a new baby.

Apparently, so does she.

In the wake of pregnancy rumors over a possible baby bump, reports say that Kate wants a baby with her fiance.

Kate Hudson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Kate Hudson Pregnancy Rumors: How It All Started

To backtrack, rumors began to circulate back in March 2024 that Kate Hudson was pregnant. Or, rather, that she might be pregnant.

On March 14, she performed “Talk About Love” at the GLAAD Media Awards. It may have simply been a trick of the light (and her dress), but from certain angles, some felt that they’d spied a baby bump.

Her Georges Hobeika dress had a lot of conspicuous ruffles. Perfect for concealing a slightly pregnant belly … or, perhaps, just creating the illusion of one.

So, for bette or worse, that’s how the conversation got started. Kate never addressed the rumors at the time – nor is she required to answer to anyone’s questions about her life journey – but that didn’t stop the rumor mill from churning.

Kate Hudson performs onstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Kate’s Family Now: How Many Kids Does She Have Already?

Hudson is already the mother of 20-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as 12-year-old son Bingham with ex-fiance, Matt Bellamy.

Like Kate, her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, is also a musician and the pair welcomed a 6-year-old Rani together. Rani is her only daughter and the spitting image of Kate and her mom Goldie Hawn.

While Kate’s dream of having a daughter was well documented in interviews she gave, she’s also admitted that she doesn’t know if she’s done having kids.

And that’s how things got rolling again in 2024.

Singer Kate Hudson performs onstage during the album release concert for her debut album ‘Glorious’ at The Bellwether on May 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson’s Pregnancy Journey: ‘She Loves Being a Mom!’

To be clear: we don’t technically know if Kate Hudson is pregnant at right this moment.

However, given that sightings of Kate and her fiance from four months after the GLAAD Media Awards don’t show a baby bump (that’s in mid-July, for the mathematically challenged), she likely was not pregnant at the time.

Sometimes, a ruffled dress is just a ruffled dress, and isn’t concealing a pregnant belly.

Still, even if Kate Hudson wasn’t pregnant in March or in July, there could still be another baby on the way.

According to a spring report by Life & Style, Hudson and Fujikawa expecting another child would not be a surprise to those closest to her.

“Kate loves being a mom,” an inside source dished. “She’s been wanting one more with Danny, and now some think she’s already pregnant with baby No. 4!”

Kate Hudson visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on May 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Marriage Before Baby Carriage?

“The boys seem to be growing up so fast,” the insider remarked, asserting that she almost feels like an empty nester with her eldest away at college. “Kate would be excited to add another little girl to the mix — and Rani is on the same page. She wants a sister!”

However, the source warned that she doesn’t want overlap with other plans, noting that “Kate definitely doesn’t want to be a pregnant bride.” That’s fair.

The insider then affirmed: “Kate has such special bonds with each of her three kids. She adores them and loves their individual personalities and watching them grow and develop. So, Kate can’t wait to experience the same magic and joy all over again with another child.”