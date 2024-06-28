Rachel Leviss Boyfriend: Who is This “Sweet” Mystery Man?

Rachel Leviss appears to be moving on.

Again.

Earlier this year, the former Vanderpump Rules cast member appeared to go Instagram official with Matthew Dunn, an investment banker with whom she was at least “hanging out,” according to People Magazine.

But that was back then.

Rachel Leviss attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fast forward to now and…

On a recent episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, the ex-Bravo personality spoke about getting back into the dating market after taking a year off from to focus on her mental health.

“I met someone who I had awesome communication with and he was very emotionally intelligent and emotionally regulated and it just didn’t work out,” she said on air, seemingly making a reference to Dunn.

But Leviss has perhaps found someone new.

Rachel Leviss attends the Kilian Paris Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary During GRAMMYs Weekend at Raspoutine on February 3, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kilian Paris)

“I’ve kind of been seeing somebody else and it’s been fun and like, a fling,” she continued. “He’s just so sweet, so kind and like … it really does make a difference.”

Leviss, of course, made news in all the wrong ways early last year when it came out that she had been carrying on a lengthy affair with Tom Sandoval.

The two slept together for many months… while Sandoval was dating Rachel’s good friend and co-star, Ariana Madix.

Madix allegedly learned about this betrayal by finding an explicit FaceTime video between Sandoval and Leviss on the former’s phone, prompting a revenue porn lawsuit by Leviss a few months ago — as she claims that the exes exposed her private videos to others without her approval or knowledge.

Rachel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz and Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Leviss chose not to appear on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules.

She has instead been focusing on her podcast and on building a career away from the Bravo cameras.

This has often meant commenting on remarks made by Sandoval, while admitting at times that she remains affected by the inappropriate relationship she carried on with him back in the day.

Leviss checked herself into a rehab facility several months ago in response to the backlash she received from trolls online, acknowledging at the time that it took an immense toll on her psyche and well-being.

Rachel Leviss attends Amazon Prime Video’s “Upload” Season 2 premiere at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 8, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“It’s hard for me to be with a sweet guy and think of it as a serious long-term thing,” she said on this edition of her podcast. “Like, I don’t see him as my husband.”

There’s no reason for Leviss to think so far ahead, of course.

“I think we need to experience that sweetness and that other side of the spectrum in order to find a good balance,” she added.